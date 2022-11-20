‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Teases His Wife Joining the Show

Blue Bloods fans have been waiting and wanting Donnie Wahlberg‘s Danny Reagan to have a love interest on the show for a long time. Danny lost his wife a few seasons ago and hasn’t been the dating type too much. Still, it does not mean that fans cannot want him to have some fun in life. Pretty much sticking to his work, Danny works alongside Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez. Fans keep looking for hints at a Danny-Baez connection. But even showrunner Kevin Wade has been putting the squash on that idea. OK, so if Danny did have a love interest, then who would play it? Wahlberg has a great idea. Get his wife on there to play the long-awaited love interest for our long-suffering Danny.

“Well there is an actress out there who I would love to be my romantic interest on the show and her name is Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg,” Wahlberg told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. “She has a job though on another hit show so I don’t think that’s gonna work out.” If you didn’t know, then McCarthy is one of the judges on the FOX hit show The Masked Singer.

Romance Remains In The Air For ‘Blue Bloods’ Star As Part Of Show

This is a nice tease from the actor and New Kid on the Block band member. What would it take for McCarthy to appear on Blue Bloods? If Wahlberg is open to the idea, then fans might want to get their emails written. A flood of notes directed to the show might just bend the hopes of many fans in a romantic direction. Nope, fans are not getting a Danny-Baez connection. They will be busy out in the mean streets of New York City, though.

Wahlberg and Ramirez work well together. Their characters have a great rapport with one another. Seeing them work together is pretty cool. Romance, though, might happen another way for Danny. We don’t know how it would work out but the fans clamor for the love machine to wind up. Danny has had female friends throughout his time on the force. But we do see him keeping his nose to the grindstone and working a lot. He’s probably got some workaholism traits going down in him.

Let’s leave the love connection alone for a minute. Blue Bloods is currently in its 13th season on CBS and is even fast approaching 300 episodes. Tom Selleck, who plays patriarch Frank Reagan on the show, has commented on how much the show means to him. Selleck had about eight seasons starring as Thomas Magnum in Magnum P.I., another smash hit for CBS. So, Selleck is staying close to his favorite network with this show.