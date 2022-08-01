‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Tributes Boston Celtics Legend Bill Russell

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg took to Instagram to honor Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, who passed away on Sunday.

“On February 12th, 2019, I posted the words, in the attached photo, in a birthday tribute to the amazing Mr Bill Russell,” Wahlberg began in his caption. “Sadly, today I must replace the words Happy Birthday, with the words Rest In Peace. However, those are the only two words that need changing in that post. Every single one of the other words stands, and will stand, always. My unending respect, to Mr Bill Russell. Not only should he be on the Mt Rushmore of Boston, or just the Mt Rushmore of sports, but also the Mt Rushmore of human beings. Rest In Peace, sir.”

Wahlberg honored the NBA legend who passed away this Sunday. Widely considered as one of the best basketball players ever, Russell was the starting center for the Boston Celtics from 1956 to 1969. Russell earned eleven NBA championships during his thirteen-year career.

Russell also earned 12 NBA All-Star nods and five NBA Most Valuable Player awards. He was the NBA’s first Black superstar and helped break down racial barriers in the league. In 2011, President Barack Obama awarded Russell the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the country.

Russell passed away on July 31, 2022.

Donnie Wahlberg Posted Another Tribute Recently

Wahlberg also recently posted a tribute to his beloved dog Lumpy, who passed away recently.

“Since the day Elijah convinced me (12 years ago) that I needed a four legged Frenchie friend to keep me company during my time away from home, while shooting Blue Bloods, Lumpy has been by my side — on set, on tour, on planes, trains, boats and automobiles. Even on snowplows! He’s been a constant loving companion and a loyal friend to me and so many of you who got to know him. To some, Lumpy was a TV star, a rock star and a source of joy. For me — he was all of that and more. He was my best buddy. My family and I will miss him tremendously, as I know you all will too.”

The star continued as he explained why it’s important to remain grateful in times of grief.

“As someone who always tries to find gratitude, even in the most heartbreaking of times, this situation is no different for me. So today, despite the many tears shed while writing this, my broken heart is replaced by a thankful heart. A heart filled with gratitude and love for having been blessed with the best friend a guy could ever ask for. I don’t mourn Lumpy today — instead, I celebrate his memory. I invite you to do the same.”

He finishes the post by thanking his fans. “Thanks for the kindness that you all showed Lumpy through the years. He truly was — and will always be — the best!”

Clearly, Donnie Wahlberg, his family, and fans will all miss Lumpy.