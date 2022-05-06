‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Urges Fans to Love Themselves in Powerful Tweet

Donnie Wahlberg of Blue Bloods usually sends out messages of hope and encouragement to his fans and followers on social media. On Thursday, Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, did just that. As you can see, he calls his fans Blockheads. That’s a reference to his band, New Kids on the Block, and those fans, too.

Dearest Blockheads,



Love yourself so much that you’re an irresistible ball of love. So much that anyone who meets you has no choice but to love you too, and if they don’t, then love yourself enough to love them anyway.



As always your man, Donald



Many of the messages and replies Wahlberg received also pass along the sentiments back to him. In the meantime, Wahlberg is getting ready to appear in the Blue Bloods season finale on Friday night at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS. You might be interested to know that he and Len Cariou have a pact. Both of these men are acclaimed singers in their own right. Cariou, who plays Retired NYPD Commissioner Henry Reagan on the show, is a Broadway star. Of course, Wahlberg sings in his other job with NKOTB. But these two have a pact between them that they don’t sing on the set.

Donnie Wahlberg And His ‘Blue Bloods’ Family Will Be Back For 13th Season

If you are concerned about whether or not Donnie Wahlberg will be back on Blue Bloods, then let’s ease your mind. The show has been picked up for its 13th season and that makes him very happy. “Season 13 here we come!” he writes in a tweet. Fans also shared their happiness over this news, too. There’s a lot of interaction between the star and his followers, which keeps them interested in his career.

For those who watch his TV show, you know that the dinner scenes at the Reagan house are critical. They tie together storylines and offer stressful or funny moments. Wahlberg would talk about filming the first one during the series’ run. “The very first dinner scene was the first scene we shot,” Wahlberg tells Watch Magazine. “Do you know how hard it is to show up, 10 actors, and Tom [Selleck] at the head of the table, and I’ve got to have this knock-down, drag-out with Bridget [Moynahan]? If I’m not ready to go full-out in that scene, the show doesn’t work. Danny has to be hard-headed and fiery in front of Frank. And I had to be willing to do that in front of Tom. Any good actor would know that’s what you have to do — you commit.”

Speaking of Wahlberg and Moynahan, these two really are friends away from the show. “Everybody on the cast, we have just become like a family,” Moynahan said in a 2019 interview. “We really fell into these relationships easily, and we’ve just grown with each other over the past 10 years.”