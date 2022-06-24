‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Wants To Team Up With Waffle House for a Party

A few years ago, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg went viral with his late-night visits to Waffle House. A major television and music star enjoying breakfast food at a random Waffle House would likely be enough to cause a sensation. Donnie’s visits alone, however, weren’t what had the entire country talking.

Instead, Donnie Wahlberg’s Waffle House visits were widely discussed because of the enormous tips he was leaving the staff. Wahlberg left tips of $500, $1000, and even $2000 for the waiters and cooks of various Waffle Houses around the country.

The New Kids on the Block singer is a huge fan of the breakfast chain and makes regular stops for midnight breakfasts while on tour. As the band is currently on their Mixtape Tour, fans are awaiting the next Waffle House visit. And Donnie Wahlberg received a push from Waffle House itself!

In response to an image of Donnie Wahlberg replying to fan messages on his tour bus, the Waffle House Twitter account sent the singer a picture of himself dancing in a Waffle House booth. “For old times’ sake?” they asked Wahlberg. To fans’ delight, he replied, “I think we can make that happen again [Waffle House]! Ain’t no party like a Waffle House Party.”

Those in Michigan, Ohio, or Kentucky, be on the lookout! The NKOTB Mixtape Tour is hitting these states this weekend, and a Waffle House visit from Donnie Wahlberg could be in store.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Opens Up About His Relationship With Tom Selleck

For the past 12 years, Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg have played father and son on the hit crime drama Blue Bloods. In all that time playing a family, the actors behind the fictional Reagans have formed real-life bonds and become a type of family themselves.

Among the most heartwarming relationships between cast members is that between Donnie Wahlberg and Tom Selleck. In a 2019 in interview with Watch, Wahlberg described the real-life friendship he shares with his on-screen father.

“Tom’s a real solid individual,” Wahlberg said. “After we watched the pilot, he said to me, ‘I’m really good at making scripts better’. And I thought he was going to offer me, ‘So if you need help, come to me’. But that’s not what he said.”

“He said, ‘I notice that you are too. And I’m going to count on you to keep running through walls and do what you do for the run of this show,'” Wahlberg continued. “I said, ‘I’m there, man, I got your back’. And that’s been our relationship ever since.”