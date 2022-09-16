‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg, Wife Jenny McCarthy Sign Major First-Look Deal With Lionsgate

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg has some big news. And we’ll be seeing a lot more of his wife, Jenny McCarthy, too. The duo has inked a new deal with Lionsgate. It’s a three year deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television.

The couple will produce and create unscripted and reality projects. There will also be documentaries, non-fiction podcasts, and short films. They’ll do it under their own Work Baby Productions banner. Lionsgate will provide development support to their work.

“Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects we are passionate about,” Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy said in a statement. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share that passion, and we are so excited to work with them to make these dreams reality.”

Jenny McCarthy is currently serving as a judge on The Masked Singer, while Donnie Wahlberg is on Blue Bloods. The couple have also been in their share of films over the past three decades.

“Donnie and Jenny are a perfect fit for Lionsgate and our commitment to creating leading unscripted television programming,” said president of Lionsgate Nonfiction Television and Pilgrim CEO Craig Piligian in a statement. “We know they will be excellent partners and we look forward to helping them build a diverse and hugely successful slate of programs.”

Donnie Wahlberg is Ready for a New Season of ‘Blue Bloods’

The 13th season of Blue Bloods is just around the corner. Donnie Wahlberg recently shared a sneak peak from behind-the-scenes of filming for the new season. The clip was out in the streets of New York City and it also features his co-star, Marisa Ramirez.

The new season of the show debuts on October 7.

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy recently renewed their wedding vows. It’s a tradition that they continue every year of their marriage. The couple married on August 31, 2014. They first met on the set of Watch What Happens Live. Wahlberg took to Instagram to explain the tradition that he shares with his wife.

“Some people ask, ‘Why do you renew your vows every year?’ Those tend to be the same people that also ask, ‘How do you keep your marriage so new?’ Happy anniversary, Jenny McCarthy aka Mrs. Wahlberg. I’m so blessed to call you my wife, and so honored to be your husband. I thank God every day for you and I thank you always for ‘taking care of my heart’ – as promised. I love you. On to forever,” he said in the post.

It’ll be interesting to see what comes from the new deal with Lionsgate. Perhaps we get a reality show that is a peak into their lives. Or maybe that’s the type of content we get from the podcast. It’ll be an interesting three years for the couple.