‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Dog, Lumpy, Trends on Social Media After Passing Away

Donnie Wahlberg, the actor who plays Detective Danny Reagan on the hit show Blue Bloods, posted a touching video to Instagram in the wake of the passing of his family dog, Lumpy.

Lumpy was 12 years old.

In the Instagram post, Wahlberg’s montage highlights many of his favorite memories with their dog. He posts a lengthy caption to explain why the dog meant so much to his family.

“So many of you asked me about my constant sidekick, Lumpy, during the Mix Tape Tour,” the New Kids on the Block singer wrote. “His usual playful presence, by my side, was clearly missed by all. Night after night, I was asked. Night after night, I uncomfortably avoided the conversation. I did so in order to allow our time together at meet & greet (and at the concerts) to be a time of joy, happiness and love. Three things that we all needed so desperately after the last few years of sadness, heartache and struggle.”

“So it is with great difficulty that I inform you all now, that on May 18th (on one of the rare days off during the tour) my beloved dog Lumpy, was laid to rest.”

He continued. “I know how much Lumpy meant to so many of you. He had become a special member of our Blockhead family. He was also a very special and beloved member of my family. His loss was a devastating blow to us all. Especially to me and my son Elijah.”

Donnie Wahlberg Continues Sharing About His Dog

“Since the day Elijah convinced me (12 years ago) that I needed a four legged Frenchie friend to keep me company during my time away from home, while shooting Blue Bloods, Lumpy has been by my side — on set, on tour, on planes, trains, boats and automobiles. Even on snowplows! He’s been a constant loving companion and a loyal friend to me and so many of you who got to know him. To some, Lumpy was a TV star, a rock star and a source of joy. For me — he was all of that and more. He was my best buddy. My family and I will miss him tremendously, as I know you all will too.”

The star continued as he explained why it’s important to remain grateful in times of grief.

“As someone who always tries to find gratitude, even in the most heartbreaking of times, this situation is no different for me. So today, despite the many tears shed while writing this, my broken heart is replaced by a thankful heart. A heart filled with gratitude and love for having been blessed with the best friend a guy could ever ask for. I don’t mourn Lumpy today — instead, I celebrate his memory. I invite you to do the same.”

He finishes the post by thanking his fans. “Thanks for the kindness that you all showed Lumpy through the years. He truly was — and will always be — the best!”

Clearly, Donnie Wahlberg, his family, and fans will all miss Lumpy.