‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Shows Off Their Incredible Illinois Home in New Video

The power couple of Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy certainly stay busy. Wahlberg is the star of the hit TV show Blue Bloods, and McCarthy is a judge on the singing competition series The Masked Singer. But when the couple isn’t hard at work in front of the cameras, they’re at their home in St. Charles, Illinois living their best life.

The couple frequently shares looks at their lovely Midwest home through social media posts. Including this montage of shots McCarthy showed off on Instagram.

The clip shows off several jaw-dropping features from their not-so-humble home. The house has its own golf green, and a child-friendly pool complete with a grotto, a waterful, and even a waterslide. Plus a huge outdoor space for entertaining guests and a private nature path.

While speaking with People, Wahlberg referred to the home he shares with his wife as their “little piece of heaven.”

“We have a little trail we created just to take walks. It has a little Buddha and a fountain and I know that means a lot to Jenny,” Wahlberg said. “I know if she’s stressed or has worries about Evan or whatever’s going on, that little space is where she can go. We’ve just carved out a little piece of heaven.”

“This isn’t an extravagant home,” Donnie continued. “But there is no greater symbol of our love for each other than this house and how much love has gone into it.”

A Happy Couple’s Anniversary

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy regularly make posts to show their followers how much they have for one another. Just earlier this week, Wahlberg surprised his wife with an annual tradition. Renewing their vows for another year on their anniversary. The touching moment was captured on video and shared by Wahlberg on Instagram.

Whalberg captioned the post, “Some people ask, ‘why do you renew your vows every year?’ Those tend to be the same people that also ask, ‘how do you keep your marriage so new?’ #happyanniversary @jennymccarthy aka Mrs. Wahlberg. I’m so blessed to call you my wife, and so honored to be your husband. I thank god every day for you, and I thank you always for ‘taking care of my heart’ — as promised. I love you. On to forever.”

McCarthy was quick to agree to the surprise ceremony and declared her love for her husband once again. She also commented on the video Wahlberg posted, “For infinity.”

She posted her own tribute to her husband on Instagram after the surprise ceremony.

“Every year you surprise me with our vows and every year I fall deeper into the rabbit hole of love with you,” McCarthy said. “Thank you for making our love a priority and making everyday feel like the most ultimate adventure with my best friend, lover and soulmate. You are the #GOAT of all husbands. I love you Donnie and Happy Anniversary, my love.”