‘Blue Bloods’ Star Marisa Ramirez Celebrates Daughter’s Sixth Birthday

It was a big day for Blue Bloods star Marisa Ramirez as the actress celebrates an exciting moment, her daughter’s sixth birthday. And, the TV star shared a happy birthday moment with fans, posting a sweet pic on her Instagram on Monday.

It’s an adorable post, as Marisa Ramirez is all smiles posing with her newly six-year-old daughter at The Sugar Factory. Ramierez is wearing some Hello Kitty ears, as she celebrates the big day. Her daughter, however, is proudly donning a “Happy Birthday” tiara.

“I can’t believe we have a six year old!” the Blue Bloods star exclaims in her adorable Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday to the silliest, sweetest, most adorable little monster who is my world,” Ramirez adds in the message to her daughter. “We had the best time yesterday @thesugarfactory,” she adds, finishing the message with a touching hashtag: #shecompletesme.

Blue Bloods Star Marisa Ramirez Has Fun With Co-Stars On and Off the Set

It’s unclear if any of Ramirez’s Blue Bloods costars joined the actress in celebrating her daughter’s sixth birthday. However, we do know that the star does have fun with costars both on and off the set of the hit CBS series.

In some long-ago Instagram posts, Blue Bloods stars Marisa Ramirez who portrays detective Maria Baez in the series jokes around with costar Vanessa Ray who portrays Eddie Janko on the hit CBS show. Vanessa Ray’s character, Blue Bloods fans know, is married to Will Estes’s Jamie Reagan. And, Ramirez and Ray had a blast filming the ninth season wedding.

In a 2019 Instagram post, Marisa Ramirez poses alongside Vanessa Ray while filming the long-awaited Blue Bloods wedding. Just one look at the pic, it’s easy to tell that the costars are close friends behind the scenes.

Blue Bloods Star Vanessa Ray Shares Her Favorite Things About Her Costars on Partner Appreciation Day

Late last year, Vanessa Ray showed her appreciation for her Blue Bloods costars in a sweet Instagram message. The post features Ray as she smiles along with costars Marisa Ramirez, Will Estes, and Donnie Wahlberg.

“Partner Appreciation Day!” Vanessa Ray says in her post. Then, the star lists some things she loves about a few of her costars.

“Donnie: shares new music and gives me gospel to live by,” Ray says in the post.

“Marisa: shares her heart with me,” she adds. “the best listener, my sounding board.” Finally, Vanessa Ray mentions her on-screen husband, noting that Will Estes “shares his snacks with me and…that is really the greatest love of all.”