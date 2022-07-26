‘Blue Bloods’ Star Returns for Season 13 in Epic Behind-Scenes Pic

Blue Bloods is already back at work for filming Season 13 episodes and one of its stars is showing off once again. Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker in the CBS police drama, shared a snap of her at work. Matt & Jess would find the photo on the actress’ Instagram Stories. It’s a sweet photo of Hawk in a black dress looking like a million dollars.

If you follow the show, then you know that Baker is a part of the “inner circle.” This group of three are close advisers to NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck. Frank looks to them for advice and wisdom. He doesn’t always agree with their logic, though. The back-and-forth between all of them is quite interesting. It helps liven up any storyline where Hawk’s Baker is involved.

Maybe ‘Blue Bloods’ Could Have A Baker-Centric Storyline

What might we expect from Baker in Season 13? That’s a good question. Probably, there will be at least one moment where she’s face to face with her boss. Baker is a trustworthy confidant and looks to do her job well. Blue Bloods might do something more with her character this next season. Could there be a Baker-centric storyline in the works? Possibly. We do know that her boss is going to be busy with different cases. They always come up and leave him looking for answers all over the place.

But he’s going to have an added amount of stress with his daughter Erin. See, she’s running for the Manhattan District Attorney’s job. Erin, played by Bridget Moynahan, has not been happy with her role as assistant district attorney. She definitely has not been a fan of the current D.A. Well, now that she’s gunning for the new role, what will her year look like on the show? It’s going to be quite interesting to see how she balances work and a campaign.

Imagine seeing Erin make a trip up to Frank’s office for some advice. And she runs into Baker, who might share her own thoughts about Erin’s campaign. It could happen. But this would set up some unique situations involving both of them. Baker, being a close adviser to Frank, would not share any secrets with Erin. Then Erin probably would not cough up family secrets to Baker at all. Still, seeing them in a scene together would be cool. Baker’s deft ability to offer Frank counsel in times of need is well respected. That should not change this season one bit. We’d like to even see more Baker in episodes so, come on CBS and show producers, make it happen. Blue Bloods airs on Friday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.