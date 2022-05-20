‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray Reflects on Relationship With Late Marnie Schulenberg in Heartbreaking Post

There are some posts that leave you filled with emotions and Blue Bloods actress Vanessa Ray shares some thoughts about a close friend. Ray, who plays Eddie Janko-Reagan on the CBS police drama, offers this warm, loving post. She’s writing about Marnie Schulenburg, who appeared in shows like As the World Turns and One Live To Live. Schulenburg died of breast cancer at 37 years old. It would not be a stretch to see these two together as Schulenburg also had guest-starring roles on the CBS show.

Actress From ‘Blue Bloods’ Talks About Storyline With Will Estes

As you can tell, Ray had a lot to say about her friend and the ravages of cancer. The actress has been a part of Blue Bloods with her storyline as the partner and wife of Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes. Their back-and-forth on the show is something viewers observe while watching it week after week. She offers some words about what Ray hopes her character and Jamie are showing viewers.

“I hope that we are showing our viewers that if the love is strong in a relationship, you can disagree and still be at peace with one another,” Ray said in an interview with The Nerds of Color. “The Reagans come together NO MATTER WHAT their differences are. I hope our viewers find ways to do the same in their own way.”

Ray adds that she loves how they both see the world differently. The challenge for Eddie and Jamie comes toward helping and pushing one another to be better and do better. “It’s not always easy with them, but they wouldn’t be who they are without the other,” she said. “(And) I also love that they are these two no-nonsense cops that both have this extremely gentle side that they almost exclusively show each other.”

Ray Shares Her Deep Appreciation For Some Of Her Costars

Meanwhile, the actress openly admits to having a deep appreciation for her costars. In a brighter Instagram post, Ray shared a photo that features Estes, Marisa Ramirez, and Donnie Wahlberg. Ramirez plays Detective Maria Baez on Blue Bloods while Wahlberg plays Detective Danny Reagan. She writes, “Donnie: shares new music and gives me gospel to live by. Marisa: shares her heart with me, the best listener, my sounding board. Will: shares his snacks with me and…that is really the greatest love of all.”

The way that she plays her role on Blue Bloods is quite impressive. It’s obvious from her shares on social media that Ray does truly appreciate all of her costars on the show. These just happened to be part of a photo she posted online.