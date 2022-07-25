‘Blue Bloods’ Actor Steve Schirripa Remembers ‘Sopranos’ Costar Tony Sirico With Classic Scene

Before we knew Blue Bloods star Steve Schirripa as the DA investigator Anthony Abetemarco, many TV audiences knew the veteran actor as Bobby Bacalieri on The Sopranos. Sadly, Schirripa’s Sopranos costar, Tony Sirico, passed away earlier this month, with family, friends, fans, and costars mourning the death of the veteran actor. Now, a few weeks following his death, Schirripa star took to Instagram with a classic scene to honor his friend. Check it out below.

Looking back on a classic scene from A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa, the Anthony Abetemarco actor wrote, “Want Monday laugh watch this. Good times with Tony. RIP my friend…

The clip casts our attention back to a scene the duo shared with the Muppets‘ character Rizzo the Rat. Fans, still saddened by the passing of The Sopranos‘ Tony Sirico, took to the comments to share in on the joy of the fun video.

“Awww this was great!” one Blue Bloods fan wrote. “[R]est in paradise Tony.”

A second commented, “RIP Mr. Sirico. You are loved and missed. Thanks so much for posting, Steve! This made me laugh out loud!”

Tony Sirico passed away at 79 years old on July 8th after reportedly battling dementia.

Steve Schirripa Shares Photos From First Week Filming ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13

Steve Schirripa will certainly miss his old friend and costar, however, in the world of show business, the show must go on. Taking to Instagram late last week, the Anthony Abetemarco actor shared a few photos of himself in character amid “sweltering” temperatures spanning the East Coast and much of the U.S. See the photos of the New York City investigator below.

“Sweltering temps for the first week of filming!” Schirripa shared with fans. “Great to be back.”

We’re certain the Blue Bloods star is happy to be back on set and filming beside his longtime costars including Danny Reagan actor Donnie Wahlberg and Maria Baez actress Marisa Ramirez. However, with temperatures far surpassing the 90s in many states and intense humidity hanging like a cloud over the coast, donning his business professional attire as Anthony Abetemarco can’t be all that pleasant. Fans, concerned for Steve Schirripa and the rest of the Blue Bloods cast encouraged him to stay hydrated.

“Hey Steve, stay cool man!!” one fan wrote. “Take breaks and drink plenty of water!! Alwayyys a fan!”

A second Blue Bloods fan commented, “Love seeing you guys back around the neighborhood. It’s been brutal out there.. stay cool!!”

Hopefully, as the cast and crew of Blue Bloods head into their second week of filming, NYC temperatures begin to drop and the show can carry on without the hindrance of extreme heat.