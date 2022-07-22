‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares New Photos From ‘Sweltering’ First Week Back on Set

The cast and crew of CBS’s hit procedural drama Blue Bloods have finally headed back to New York City to begin filming for season 13. And on Friday, straight from the set, Anthony Abetamarco actor Steve Schirripa updated fans with some brand new photos amid the city’s “sweltering” heat.

“Sweltering temps for the first week of filming!” the Blue Bloods star posted on Instagram. “Great to be back.”

Photos capture Schirripa in Anthony’s usual attire—a blue suit, simple tie, and lightly colored button-up. One of the photos also sees the actor reuniting with two other fan-favorite stars, Danny Reagan actor Donnie Wahlberg and Maria Baez actress Marisa Ramirez.

Fans shared their excitement for the trio’s reunion, as well as Blue Bloods‘ 13th season, in the comments following the onscreen detective’s post.

“Stay cool sir,” one Blue Bloods fan wrote, “looking forward to seeing more of Anthony in S13.”

One of Blue Bloods‘ west coast fans commented, “love that y’all are back. It’s hot here in California too. Stay cool Steve.”

Meanwhile, a third fan gushed, “Can’t wait for the new season!!!! You look Cool as a Cucumber!!!!”

Several weeks ago, one of Blue Bloods‘ esteemed writers, Siobhan Byrne O’Connor, took to Instagram to share with fans the title of the season 13 premiere episode. Now, she’s sharing more updates, this time with behind-the-scenes photos of the Blue Bloods set. Check them out below.

Thursday marked the crew’s first day back on set and to celebrate that, O’Connor shared two photos, one showing the on-scene breakfast truck, parked in front of a multitude of cones. The second captures the “fictional Queens Boat Basin.”

More humorously, O’Connor, like Steve Schirripa, referenced the intense heat plaguing the Unites States, writing, “the crew that sweats together sticks together.”

Given that O’Connor also shared just about a week ago that she and the rest of the show’s producers were scouting for season 13, episode one filming locations, we shouldn’t expect a trailer for the show’s fall premiere any time soon. What we do have, though, is the premiere episode title which O’Connor previously revealed is, “Keeping the Faith.”

In going into detail about the episode’s title, the Blue Bloods writer shared, “It’s a nod to our audience who have done just that for 12 seasons and counting.”

Many of the show’s cast members have also called the upcoming season their “lucky” 13th, so, given that nickname, perhaps we’ll see some all-new storylines writers have quite come up with before.

Blue Bloods returns to CBS on Friday, October 7th.