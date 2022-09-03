‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Gets a Special Birthday Shoutout From His Dog

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa is celebrating his birthday on Saturday and his favorite dog, Willieboy, managed to sneak up here. Willieboy is Schirripa’s dachshund and he is a cutie-pie. Well, Willieboy traveled over from his own Instagram account (he really does have one) to Steve’s. It seems that he had a few sweet things to say to his dog daddy. Schirripa, who plays Anthony Abetemarco on the CBS police drama, turns 65 years old on Saturday. Let’s take a look and see what Willieboy is laying down here. As you can tell, Steve is giving his pup some love in the sunshine with this photo. Aw, they look so happy together.

Willieboy got his paws up on the keyboard and wrote, “It’s me Willieboy I snuck on my dads insta. I want to wish him a special Happy Birthday and thank him for taking care of me and filling my tummy with love and good food I’m so happy to be your Willieboy! Happy Birthday to my special dog dad! You are the G.O.A.T.”

Steve Schirripa of ‘Blue Bloods’ Stays Busy Working With Bridget Moynahan

Fans were filling up the comments section with well-wishes to the actor many also know from The Sopranos. Schrripa’s scenes with James Gandolfini are some that stand out after all these years. While he’s put his mob days behind him as a character, Schirripa’s new role is no pushover. Anthony can hold his own while working with Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. You can see them bicker back and forth about things.

At times, having Abetemarco working with Erin helps the Assistant District Attorney see things in a different light. They really do work well together. One recent clip from the show’s Season 13 season opener, we believe, has them chatting together. While doing so, Erin begins to feel a little frustrated.

Abetemarco responds to something she says with a little joke on Blue Bloods. Erin, forever serious in her work, really has no time for jokes. At least that’s what she says here. Yet in the next breath, she starts asking him a question and it turns into a joke. Anthony replies with another joke. Don’t let that stop Erin from yet telling another one. See, the supposed non-joke period of time turns into a running gag of giggles. Moynahan and Schirripa play it so well and show the depth that each actor has and brings to the show. You can catch Blue Bloods and its Season 13 opener, titled Keeping the Faith, on Friday, October 7, at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central. We will be watching to see how they start Erin’s campaign to become Manhattan District Attorney, one of this season’s main storylines.