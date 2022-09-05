‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes

Steve Schirripa has spent many years endearing himself to TV viewers. Fans recognize him best for his roles as Bobby Baccalieri in the classic TV drama The Sopranos. And more recently as Detective Anthony Abetemarco in Blue Bloods.

The beloved actor celebrated his 65th on Saturday. And by the looks of it, he’s having the time of his life enjoying the festivities. Schirripa took to his Instagram to offer his followers a look at the party. Plus, he thanked everyone for the birthday wishes.

Schirripa captioned his post with a message of gratitude for all birthday messages. “Wow! I want to thank EVERYONE for all of the Happy Birthday wishes I am beyond grateful to ALL! Thank you @danicoristorante for the cake and great time as always! #65 #family.”

The comments section became filled with even more loving Happy Birthday wishes from his fans. “So glad you had such an awesome birthday sweet, awesome, handsome Steve! You are so very deserving of it! HAPPY BIRTHDAY STEVE,” wrote one fan.

“Those numbers must be the wrong way round no way your 65!!! Happy birthday Sir,” wrote another.

“I hope your birthday was as wonderful as you. Loving the pic of Willie boy getting involved with the celebrations. Bless him,” said another referring to a birthday message from Schirripa’s beloved dog.

A Happy Birthday Message from Steve Schirripa’s Dog

Schirripa’s dachshund Willieboy has his own social media presence. But he traveled over to his dad’s Instagram to give his owner a loving birthday message of his own.

“It’s me Willieboy I snuck on my dads insta,” the canine said in the message. “I want to wish him a special Happy Birthday and thank him for taking care of me and filling my tummy with love and good food I’m so happy to be your Willieboy! Happy Birthday to my special dog dad! You are the G.O.A.T.”

A Sneak Peak at the ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere

The 13th season of Blue Bloods is just weeks away from premiering. Fan anticipation is high for what’s in store for the Reagan family in the upcoming episodes. The show’s Instagram posted a special behind-the-scenes look from the season 13 opening episode titled “Keeping the Faith”.

“All jokes aside, the new season of #BlueBloods returns next month! Who’s ready to have these two back on your screens?” the post chimed.

Fans cannot wait to find out what happened after the shocking ending of the previous season. Season 13 of Blue Bloods premieres on CBS on October 7th.