‘Blue Bloods’ Teases Season 13 Premiere in New Post

Finally, the long wait for Blue Bloods fans is about over as Season 13 kicks off on Friday night and we’re getting a quick tease about it. In the photo shared from the show’s Instagram account, we see Bridget Moynahan. She, of course, plays Erin Reagan on there and her storyline looks like it’ll be on fire. Erin is going to be running to take over as Manhattan District Attorney. Election season is about here and she’s gearing up for it. It’s no secret that Erin has not been a fan of the current DA. She works quite hard and diligently in her current role as Assistant District Attorney. But even she’s fed up with her situation.

Now, she’s ready for a change. And what a change it could be. If she ends up winning her election bid, then getting that higher role will bring challenges with it. Erin, though, is one tough woman and can handle herself quite well. Heck, in the Season 13 opener, we’ll see Jack Boyle make an appearance.

In the photo from CBS Entertainment associated with this Blue Bloods article, you can see Jack and Erin enjoying a little time together. Their relationship is interesting to follow since they are no longer married. But they do care for their daughter Nicky, played by Sami Gayle. The fact that Jack is showing up is going to be something to watch out for in the premiere titled Keeping the Faith.

Synopsis Offers Hints Around ‘Blue Bloods’ Premiere

Let’s take a look at a synopsis for this episode from CBS. “The job takes a dangerous turn for the Reagans when Eddie and Jamie deal with a domestic violence case associated with an investigation led by Danny and Baez,” according to the synopsis. “Also, Frank and his friend, Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach), go on a mission to avail themselves of an unfiltered look at the city; and Erin is presented with a surprising offer by her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), regarding her run for District Attorney.”

Hmm, so we wonder what this offer is from Jack. We’ll all have to wait and see Friday night. But the storylines for this Season 13 do go beyond Erin. We’re going to get to see how Baez handles being a mother. She adopted a baby last season. Now, we do wonder if she’ll be getting any parenting tips from her street partner Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg. This will definitely be another storyline to follow this year. And lest we forget about patriarch Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck. He will have to navigate his work duties around offering support to Erin for her DA run.