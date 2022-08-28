‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/

Fans who love this show don’t have closure around Linda’s death. They still long for Linda and Danny to be together. Alas, it will not happen. But can it happen again? Well, possibly. Carlson even admitted in an interview with Deadline that she would be open to coming back. Wait, she’s dead.

Amy Carlson Would Be Welcome To Give Fans Closure on ‘Blue Bloods’

So, how would this work? Obviously, it would have to be in a type of dream sequence. Possibly even a flashback for Danny to still deal with his memories of Linda. Well, Carlson has made it clear that she did not want her run on the show to come to an end. We understand. Now that the show is entering Season 13, she could have had a role for much longer.

Yet it did not work out that way. What, though, does she think about that comeback possibility? She would elaborate a little bit on it with Deadline. “I never wanted it to end that way, so I feel sad for the fans because everyone wants closure, and I hear that a lot from the fans,” Carlson said. “So, of course, I’d be open to that. Sure.”

Fans would more than welcome her back to the show. Hey, if they can get some closure about Linda and Danny, then that would be good with them. Would this fit into the plans for Season 13? Filming for new episodes already is underway on Blue Bloods. And there has not been any photo shared by Wahlberg or even Carlson, for that matter, from being together on the show. We’d look for this to be something that happens down the road.

This show always needs some new storylines to keep it fired up. Right now, the main one circulating through the show is focused on Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. Election season will be up and running when the show comes back on October 7. And she’s in the hunt for the Manhattan District Attorney role. A lot of this upcoming season probably will be focused on this singular topic. Still, we think there could be room to tuck in a Linda Reagan flashback moment. Come on, give it to Danny as well as all of the long-suffering fans, too.