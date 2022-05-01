‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Selleck Addresses Future on Show Following Season 13 Renewal

When a show has been on the air as long as Blue Bloods, it’s not uncommon for fans to begin to worry about its future. Though some shows, like Law & Order, seem to run forever, very few series continue for two decades or more.

As Blue Bloods is now wrapping up its 12th season and preparing to enter the 13th, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a major character make their exit in favor of new challenges, or for the show to begin its descent toward a series finale. Fans of the hit police procedural can rest easy in the knowledge that this isn’t likely to happen any time soon, however, as Tom Selleck says his future with Blue Bloods looks good.

Tom Selleck Says He ‘Loves’ His Role on ‘Blue Bloods’

In an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tom Selleck spoke about his time with Blue Bloods in glowing terms. Tom Selleck shared that after Magnum P.I., he assumed that his days of long-running series were behind him, but was pleasantly mistaken.

When he took the role as Frank Reagan, patriarch of the now-beloved Reagan family on Blue Bloods, he had no way of knowing that the show would be adored the way that it is. “We did 163 hours of Magnum, and I thought ‘Well, okay, you can’t get that lucky twice,'” Selleck said.

Now that the series just passed its 250th episode, however, he accepts that he did, indeed, get lucky twice. “It was a really lovely little celebration,” Selleck said of the 250th episode festivities.

Kelly Clarkson called his success with his 12 seasons on Blue Bloods “a blessing,” an assessment with which Tom Selleck agreed. “I’ll say,” Selleck replied. “I’ve got a mortgage!”

When Clarkson suggested that it’s “awesome” that Selleck loves his work and his fans love him for it, Selleck agreed again. “I love what I do,” Tom Selleck said. And as for the future of Tom Selleck’s role as Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods? “I want to keep doing it,” Selleck said. “So far, so good.”

Tom Selleck Reveals He Was ‘Scared to Death’ to Guest Star on ‘Friends’

There’s no question that Tom Selleck is an accomplished actor, but even he encounters frightening experiences on set now and then. Surprisingly, one such experience was his guest role as Dr. Richard Burke on the hit sitcom Friends.

According to Selleck, he goes out of his way to ensure that guest actors on Blue Bloods feel comfortable. He understands that guest-starring on a show is a unique challenge because it’s “really hard to come on a show where everybody’s up to speed,” thanks to his time on Friends.

“I was scared to death,” Selleck recalled on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I had done Taxi a long time before but I hadn’t done a sitcom. So I was really nervous.”

Though he was nervous at first, Tom Selleck recalls feeling right at home on the Friends set in no time. The actors behind the main characters are just as warm and welcoming as they appear on screen. To Tom Selleck, the Friends cast is “an incredible group.”