‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Selleck Once Described the ‘Most Important’ Part of the Reagan Family Dinner Scenes

Like any police procedural, Tom Selleck’s Blue Bloods involves plenty of high-stakes drama between the police force and the city’s most despicable criminals. The beloved crime drama has an additional element that sets it apart, however, and that is the Reagan family dynamics.

Blue Bloods isn’t a show about a “family” of police officers who became family through facing the trials and dangers that come with law enforcement. Instead, the series follows the Reagans, a blood-related family who happen to work in New York City law enforcement together.

The patriarch of the Blue Bloods family is Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck. Each week, Frank invites his children to join him for a family dinner, during which the family is given a chance to spend quality time together while they unwind from the stresses of their daily life.

Though perhaps an unusual addition to a police procedural, the Reagan family dinners are among fans’ favorite parts of any given episode. And while the Reagans don’t always get along when they get together, at the end of the day, they’re a family.

In an interview with Parade, Tom Selleck explained that the Reagans’ family spats are what make the dinner scenes great. “The complications of family are endless,” Selleck explained. “In a family where so many are tied to the business, even Frank’s father has his own opinions. What is most important in family dinner is it’s not ‘Kumbaya’; it’s the disagreements.”

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Says He ‘Wants to Stay’ With the Series

Tom Selleck has played fan-favorite character Frank Reagan for over a decade at this point, but the Blue Bloods star says he’s far from done with the series. Ahead of the Season 12 premiere, Parade asked Tom Selleck if he would stay with the series until its eventual cancellation. Selleck explained that he wouldn’t say that – but only because it would allow CBS to give him less money for future contracts.

“I’d never say there’s a point where I wouldn’t say enough,” Selleck said. “Mainly because that puts me in a very bad negotiation position with CBS. Do I love the show? Yes. Do I want to continue on the show? Yes. And while I think they’d be crazy to cancel the show that’s the No. 3 scripted show in all of broadcast television, you never know in this world. I’m always looking out there for what’s next.”

“I can tell you this: I plan on staying an actor as long as I’m wanted,” he continued. “I want to stay with Blue Bloods. There’s a lot of careers involved, so everybody seems to want to stay with Blue Bloods and I’m just thrilled, put it that way.”