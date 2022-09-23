‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Selleck Reveals Whether He’d Return After Season 13

We’re just a couple of short weeks away from the premiere of season 13 of Blue Bloods. The new episode airs on CBS on October 7th. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is poised to join her father Frank (Tom Selleck) as a leader in law and order.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere, Selleck sat down with TV Insider to delve into some of the details behind his character’s return in season 13. He also teased if he’s interested in continuing on with the character beyond the new season.

The premiere episode will show Frank on a night out sneaking out at night to check in on some of his cops. Selleck gave some perspective into this crucial character moment.

“It gives him insight into the loss of morale in the NYPD, and he’ll deal directly with that serious issue,” Selleck said. “Frank has had to walk a tightrope in this woke environment. Now he’s realizing he’s not going to be as diplomatic, and I like that for him. He’s due for a confrontation with Mayor Chase [Dylan Walsh] — ’cause he seems to be talking out of both sides of his mouth, in Frank’s opinion.”

Tom Selleck Dishes On ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 and Beyond

Viewers have praised Blue Bloods for Selleck’s performance. Plus for its portrayal of complex moral issues from the perspective of the police. Selleck said the show has always strived to be nonpartisan.

“It’s a show about a law-enforcement family and their point of view, but it doesn’t mean they’re always right and their adversaries don’t have a point. Unless they’re just flat-out murdering criminals,” Selleck said with a laugh.

When asked if Frank will endorse Erin for the Manhattan DA, Selleck was coy in his response. “He wrestles with that. Is his endorsement a plus or a minus? It gets intense for the whole family,” Selleck said.

Fans also love the show for its memorable scenes revolving around family dinners. Some of the most memorable moments of the show have taken place over the dinner table. Selleck teased some surprises in store for who might show up for dinner. “I won’t say who, but you’ll be surprised how many people are at the table. And Jack’s been lurking,” Selleck said.

As far as coming back for more Blue Bloods after season 13, Selleck was less coy in his response. “I’ve got a mortgage. I’m game!”

A Sneak Peak of What’s in Store

The 13th season of Blue Bloods is two weeks away from premiering. Fan anticipation is high for what’s in store for the Reagan family in the upcoming episodes. The show’s Instagram posted a special behind-the-scenes look from the season 13 opening episode titled “Keeping the Faith”.

“All jokes aside, the new season of #BlueBloods returns next month! Who’s ready to have these two back on your screens?” the post chimed.

Fans cannot wait to find out what happened after the shocking ending of the previous season. Season 13 of Blue Bloods premieres on CBS on October 7th.