‘Blue Bloods’: What to Expect in Intense Season 12 Finale

Well, Blue Bloods fans, Season 12 is almost behind us, with the finale premiering next Friday (May 6). This season has proved just as exciting as each one before it. It was also popular enough that the police drama has already been renewed for a 13th season.

As usual, a teaser for the coming episode aired on CBS to stoke fans’ excitement for the continuation of the Reagans’ story. The clip is a mere 10 seconds in length. However, it’s clear that we can expect the Season 12 finale, “Silver Linings,” to be action-packed. Explosions and police raids flash across the screen as Frank Reagan firmly tells his daughter Erin, “I don’t think you’re afraid of losing, I think you’re afraid of winning.”

According to the official Season 12 finale synopsis, “Silver Linings” will see Danny and Jamie joining together with their nephew, Joe Hill. As Jamie and Joe search for an undocumented teenage girl, they’re led toward Danny and Baez’s murder investigation. While this is happening, Frank and Erin are at odds after Frank disagrees with the District Attorney’s office for their classification of armed robbery as a misdemeanor.

It looks like the Season 12 finale will feature quite a few interwoven storylines, which is great news for Blue Bloods fans. The promise of Joe Hill’s return and Erin’s step toward District Attorney candidate is certainly exciting. That’s the full extent of what’s known about the finale, however. The finer details of the episode are still firmly under wraps.

A New Dinner Guest to Appear at the Reagans’ Table in ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 Finale

Like any police procedural, each episode of Blue Bloods includes plenty of bad guy chasing. It does have one major difference from other series of its kind, however. In addition to the crime-fighting action, Blue Bloods also highlights the bonds between the Reagans, the family at the center of the series.

The Reagans are firm believers in the idea that a family that eats together, stays together…and fights crime together. As such, a staple of the series is the Reagan family dinners. Almost every episode features the Reagans coming together to share their grievances of the day. Through these dinners, they strengthen the already unbreakable bonds between them.

That said, Blue Bloods writers do a great job of keeping the Reagan family a realistic group. So, in between the bonding, there’s a healthy amount of drama and loving arguments. The nature of these dinners makes them typically Reagan family only – no outsiders allowed. Every now and then, however, someone outside of the family will receive an invite.

The list of past invitees is incredibly short, but it looks like it’s about to get a little longer. In the coming Blue Bloods Season 12 finale, “Silver Linings,” Anthony Abetemarco, an investigator at the D.A.’s office, will join the Reagan family table. The events leadings to this invite remain unknown, so we’ll just have to wait and see what the finale brings.