While Blue Bloods wraps up Season 12 with some stirring plots and storylines galore, this does give us pause to think about Season 13. If you caught the season finale, then you know business is picking up for Erin Reagan and Maria Baez. There’s the other storyline involving Henry Reagan, who got a cancer diagnosis. That’ll be something to watch for with other plot twists during the next season. It’s something to watch this CBS police drama and see how characters and stories connect with one another.

Erin Reagan Decides To Finally Run For District Attorney on ‘Blue Bloods’

Let’s take a look at Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. She made the decision, finally, to run for the District Attorney job. Erin has been hemming and hawing about it for some time. It might have swayed her decision, but Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, just has not been happy with the DA’s office on Blue Bloods. Frank comes out and says he’s unhappy with Crawford’s call to not prosecute non-violent crimes. That kicks in Erin to speak up and speak out.

It’ll be worth watching to see how Erin does navigate the election. She still has her role as Assistant District Attorney to deal with, too. But you better keep an eye on Frank. He’s still got to work with Crawford while his daughter runs for her office. Oh brother, talk about your drama! It’s going to be a fun Season 13.

‘Pop’ Henry Reagan Is Dealing With Serious Cancer Prognosis

Let’s talk about “Pop,” also known as Henry and played by Len Cariou. The word gets out that he was diagnosed with cancer. How will the family come together at this moment? One thing about the Reagans is that they are tight as a family. Should Henry Reagan need any support, then there are plenty of people who will offer it.

We’ll have to wait and see in Season 13 how Henry holds up on Blue Bloods. There have been signs that Henry’s aging also has been causing problems. Last season, there was one episode that Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes, had to put out a fire. It happened while Henry was cooking something on the stove. Will getting older become more problematic for Henry? Yes, probably so. Again, we’ll need to watch and keep up with his health scares. We get more from CBR.

Another storyline for Season 13 happens to involve Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez. When the season finale rolled around, we saw that she adopted a baby. Danny Reagan, her partner in the police department played by Donnie Wahlberg, offered his support. Watching Baez try and balance her career with motherhood will be interesting.