‘Blue Bloods’: When Will the Season 13 Premiere Date Be Announced?

While we know that “Blue Bloods” will return at some point this fall, many fans want to know when that exact premiere date will be.

We’ve got a long stretch of summer ahead of us before all our favorite fall shows return, including “Blue Bloods.” But when it comes to a potential release date, TV bloggers Matt & Jess Carter believe it will be a few weeks before we hear anything.

Last year, per the outlet, CBS announced the show’s season premiere in mid-July. It could easily follow the same format this year and announce its fall schedule then. That gives the network plenty of time to release promotional images, videos, and behind-the-scenes content.

But, as the outlet pointed out, Fox switched things up this year. That network announced its fall schedule a few days ago, already preparing viewers for many shows’ return the week of Sept. 19. If CBS is also feeling bold, it could do the same.

Although, as the Carters point out, it could be better to wait. That way, if CBS announces the “Blue Bloods” premiere date now but needs to push back the debut, then it won’t be jerking fans around. Better to be completely sure and solid on the Season 13 premiere than constantly switch things up.

Especially since “Blue Bloods” has such a massive following and loyal fanbase.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Reacts to Show’s Huge Veiwerships Numbers for Season 12

Every year, “Blue Bloods” puts up pretty impressive numbers when it comes to viewers and ratings. This year was no exception. Per Deadline, the show came in eighth place overall for total viewers, with 9.782 million. In terms of non-NFL shows, it came in fourth behind “NCIS,” “FBI,” and “Chicago Fire.”

Bridget Moynahan, who plays Erin Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” celebrated the show’s success on Instagram earlier. She posted a screenshot of the chart on Deadline, with the CBS procedural near the top.

“Thank you [‘Blue Bloods’] family for tuning in every Friday night. Let’s do it again this fall!” Moynahan captioned her post.

While we’re not surprised that Sunday Night Football reigned supreme, it’s still impressive that “Blue Bloods” made it so far up on the list. It came ahead of fellow CBS hits like “The Equalizer,” “Young Sheldon,” “60 Minutes,” and “FBI: Most Wanted.”

The Tom Selleck-led show also beat out top contenders from NBC, including “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Med,” “The Voice,” and “This Is Us.”

Once the fall schedules are released for all the major networks, we’ll be able to plan out our TV watching nights accordingly so that we can properly support “Blue Bloods” and our other favorite shows.