‘Blue Bloods’: When Will the Show Start Filming Season 13?

After a nail-biting few weeks, Blue Bloods was finally renewed for a 13th season. The beloved Reagan family will return to CBS at some point – the network, however, has yet to announce an official release date for the premiere. That said, if Season 13 of Blue Bloods follows the format of previous additions, it will hit the small screen in September or October.

While the release date is a near-certainty, the filming date is more of a mystery. Now, typically, CBS does not announce when filming begins on their series. That said, it’s not unusual for actors to express excitement about the start date on their own.

Tom Selleck, the actor behind the fan-favorite character Frank Reagan, has (perhaps wisely) opted out of social media. However, other Blue Bloods actors like Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan are extremely active on Instagram and regularly talk about Blue Bloods on their accounts.

Apart from keeping a close eye on Blue Bloods stars social media activity, we can also make some educated guesses as to the filming of Season 13. In seasons past, filming has started in July, so there’s a good chance of another summer start date.

Assuming that Season 13, episode 1 will air in September, a July filming date makes sense. This gives producers enough time to accumulate a backlog of episodes ahead of the premiere of the new batch.

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Already Have Plenty of Ideas for Season 13

Blue Bloods fans will be without the Reagan family for at least a few months, but they’re already anxious for more. To help pass the time until the premiere of Season 13 of Blue Bloods, fans have begun discussing what they want in the new episodes.

In a recent Reddit thread, one user asked what other fans would like to see from the new season. And, unsurprisingly, the question received dozens of responses. The original poster wrote that they wished for a new member of the Reagan family. Specifically, for Jamie and Eddie to have a baby.

“I think Eddie pregnant would be such a character and I love her,” they wrote. They also gave a few predictions, including a rekindled relationship between Erin and Jack and a new relationship for Danny.

Another user wrote, “I would like to see more scenes with Jamie and Frank,” an opinion with which many agreed. One of the most popular suggestions by far, however, was an increase in the number of Joe episodes. Though Joe Hill is a relatively new addition to the series, fans say that they “fell in love with the character” immediately.

The other overarching theme of the conversation was that they hoped to see Tom Selleck in many Blue Bloods seasons to come. They have nothing to worry about, however, as Tom Selleck has already addressed this concern. In an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Selleck said that his future with the series looked good. He adores both the show and his co-stars!