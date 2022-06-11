‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Where Else Fans Have Seen Armin Janko Actor William Sadler

Actors who find themselves on shows like Blue Bloods usually have to work a lot before joining a show of this one’s caliber. William Sadler has been around the block as an actor and worked in both movies and TV. His body of work leading up to playing Armin Janko, Eddie’s father, is quite impressive. What in the world has he done and where have you seen him before?

We will start with Die Hard 2, a sequel that follows the adventures of John McClane, played by Bruce Willis. Sadler plays Colonel William Stuart. He is a military officer that oversees soldiers who hold an airport hostage on Christmas Eve. Well, he finds himself crossing paths with our hero John. McClane happens to be there as his wife’s plane is about to land. The adventures do pick up in that flick. This movie would help make Sadler’s name memorable to movie fans.

William Sadler of ‘Blue Bloods’ Pops Up As Death In ‘Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey’

Would you believe that Sadler could be a part of comedies? It’s true. He would play the role of Death in the movie Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey opposite Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Death makes a little deal with Bill and Ted: If they beat him at a game, they can get out of hell. But they have to beat him at Battleship. Of course, that makes all the sense in the world for our future Blue Bloods star.

Another film featuring the work of Sadler, according to Looper, is the Tim Robbins-Morgan Freeman flick The Shawshank Redemption. In it, Sadler plays Heywood, a prisoner at Shawshank Prison. He is known for being with Red and happens to not really get close with Andy at first. That would change, though, as Heywood found a place to appreciate Andy’s friendship in the ensuing years. A movie from the world of Stephen King involving Sadler is The Mist. Sadler would play Jim, who finds himself at the mercy of Mrs. Carmody, played by Marcia Gay Harden.

Would you believe he’s been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Yep, it’s true. Sadler would play Matthew Ellis, president of the United States, who was introduced in Iron Man 3. We find him at the center of a story when the country gets attacked by The Mandarin, played by Ben Kingsley. The VP eyes assassinating him but Ellis gets rescued thanks to Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr.

As for TV work, Sadler also appeared in another CBS drama. He played Jack McGarrett, father of Steve McGarrett, in the Hawaii Five-0 reboot. Now he pretty much just appeared in flashbacks over the course of that show. Jack gets killed in the series’ pilot episode.