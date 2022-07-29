‘Blue Bloods’: Where You’ve Seen Governor Martin Mendez Before

Since 2017, fans of Blue Bloods have been watching actor David Zayas on the CBS drama playing Governor Martin Mendez. The governor has tangled at different moments with New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck. Seeing the tension between both characters is just another reason fans tune in on Friday nights. Still, the issues that both men feel passionate about like reform puts them at different ends of the table. Mendez wants it one way while Frank wants it another.

But the actor also has been in other TV shows and movies throughout his career. One character that stands out in his work is Angel Batista on Dexter. He played him in the original series as well as the miniseries Dexter: New Blood. Movie work includes playing Oliver in Skyline and General Garza in The Expendables.

David Zayas of ‘Blue Bloods’ Reccalld When Acting Bug Bit Him

Other TV work includes playing Antonio Vargas in three episodes of FBI on CBS. Zayas has played Danny Soto in three episodes over the seasons on the NBC thriller The Blacklist starring James Spader. There is even a Chicago P.D. appearance back in 2018 as Carlos Mendoza. He played two different characters in the old series Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Yet, he would play five different characters on the O.G. show Law & Order. Since it’s now back on NBC on Thursday nights, maybe he could make another appearance there. Just as long as it does not interfere with his Blue Bloods work. He would have his breakthrough role on Oz where he played Enrique Morales.

But he would remember in a 2015 interview with NPR what movie initially stirred his interest in acting. Chalk it up to seeing the Al Pacino classic film Dog Day Afternoon. “I sat in the front row and [my cousins] all went to the back and they had their girlfriends and I was by myself in the front row,” Zayas said. “I was fascinated. This was the art that was attractive to me.” At the time Zayas saw the movie, he was 13 years old. Much later on, he looked back at that time in his life and his career trajectory when it comes to acting.

“When you’re 13, you don’t think of the challenges that come with [acting], the sacrifices you have to make, the cesspools you might have to swim through to get there,” Zayas said. “And it’s all worth it. I wouldn’t have it any other way.” With Season 13 getting underway with filming episodes, maybe it’s time to have the governor show up. We do know that this will be a very busy season on the show. There’s Erin Reagan running for the District Attorney job.