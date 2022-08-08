‘Blue Bloods’: Where You’ve Seen Medical Examiner Faith Marconi Before

There are a lot of different actors and characters beyond the well-known cast members for the CBS police drama Blue Bloods. One character that’s getting a lot of attention these days is medical examiner Faith Marconi. She’s played by Annabella Sciorra, who is not new to the TV game at all.

One of her most memorable roles was on the HBO series The Sopranos. Sciorra played Gloria Trillo, who was a lover of Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini. Oh yeah, she also was a troubled patient of Dr. Melfi, played by Lorraine Bracco. Yet it was back in 1989 when she made her first big splash in the movie True Love. Other film work would include a spot in the Spike Lee movie Jungle Fever and The Hand that Rocks the Cradle.

‘Blue Bloods’ Actress Has A Lot of TV, Movie Experience

Other TV work for the actress has included Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Law & Order: SVU, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and The L Word. All of that is according to IMDb. Heck, she even had a previous appearance as another character on Blue Bloods. Sciorra was Dr. Grace Meherin in the episode titled Front Page News. She has made three appearances as Marconi in 2021 and 2022. Her most recent episode on Blue Bloods was in Guilt.

Could we see more of her in Season 13? Well, she has appeared in three recent episodes. That’s good news as we could see her in the medical examiner role for the New York Police Department once again. But there’s going to be a lot happening with this show. Imagine Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, out in the field and needing the M.E. pronto. It’s happened before and it might be Danny who makes that call. Of course, Marconi could get the call from Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes, for one of his cops. Well, it’ll be good to see the popular show come back again to the primetime lineup.

The family is so deep with police officers. It’s been the backbone of their family. You know, the Reagans. They gather together at Frank’s house for dinner. And you can see them talk shop or break out laughing. But the work of the NYPD never stops and one of the hardest-working detectives is Danny. It appears sometimes that he doesn’t have an “off” button. He does care about his family and makes that a priority. Hopefully, we get to see him as part of the Season 13 season premiere. We also know that the episode there is titled “Keeping the Faith.” But we don’t have a synopsis as of yet so everyone will have to stay tuned for that news.