‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons.

Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.

While speaking to Deadline after her “Blue Bloods” character’s death, Carlson discussed her character’s fate. “I was surprised,” Carlson admitted. “But I’m also just so honored that all these fans connected so much with that character.”

Carlson further explained it really touched her heart that the “Blue Bloods” fans cared so much about Linda Reagan. “I can’t even tell you how many messages a day I get about her and the character. They’re so sweet, they all wish me well in my future projects, they’re all just super supportive fans of mine, and it’s just so lovely.”

Here is how she would have written Linda off the show. “I could’ve shown the death,” Carlson stated. She also said it would have been nice for fans to be part of Linda’s demise. “To be a participant in it, and that was my vote for the fans. I’m not sure how I would’ve chosen it but I just know that for the fans to have a way to grieve, to move through it, I think it would’ve been nice for them.”

Since leaving “Blue Bloods,” Carlson has been part of various projects including “FBI: Most Wanted,” “The Society,” and “The Village.”

Amy Carlson Responds to Her ‘Blue Bloods’ Co-Stars Reportedly Being ‘Surprised’ By Her Character’s Departure

As she spoke to Deadline, Amy Carlson revealed her thoughts about her “Blue Bloods” co-stars being reportedly surprised about her character’s sudden departure. “If someone had said they were surprised and they didn’t know I was leaving I would just respond to them and say it’s standard to have conversations with actors whose contracts are up prior to the season ending. It’s not that you start to shoot and don’t know.”

When asked if she was invited to come back for the season 8 premiere to wrap up Linda’s story, Carlson stated, “No, I was not invited, it didn’t happen.”

In regards to what she misses from working on the show, Carlson went on to mention working with Donnie Wahlberg. “Donnie has been a dream since I left. He said something really sweet about me on the ‘Andy Cohen Live’ show the other day.”