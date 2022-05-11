‘Blue Bloods’: Why Fans Have Seriously Mixed Feelings About Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan-Boyle

Across a now complete 12 seasons of CBS’s “Blue Bloods,” fans have found a well-spring of beloved characters. Some favorites include Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan, and Vanessa Ray’s Eddie Janko. However, while the cast of the procedural drama has received a lot of love, one “Blue Bloods” character, in particular, has received equal amounts of hate, and that’s actress Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan Boyle.

Nicky Reagan Boyle’s last “Blue Bloods” appearance came more than a year ago during the hit series’ 11th season. Now, following the conclusion of season 12, fans have picked up the debate surrounding Gayle’s character. And the fanbase is completely split.

Some Reddit users have deemed Nicky Reagan Boyle, daughter of Erin Reagan and Jack Boyle, the worst “Blue Bloods” character of all. Others, however, are entirely sick of it.

In one post, a “Blue Bloods” fan wrote, “I am getting a bit tired of the Nicky bashing here. I know a lot of people don’t like her, and I’m sure there will continue to be posts and comments saying as much. But, as I mentioned, since she left the show, there’s really not much reason to even think about her.”

Other “Blue Bloods” fans reasoned, “All the [Blue Bloods] characters can be pains at different times but I don’t find her to be any worse than anyone else.”

Another Redditor shared similar sentiments.

“I don’t hate Nicky at all. Don’t particularly love her either, but she’s not that bad.”

In fact, more of the thread remained neutral toward Sami Gayle’s “Blue Bloods” character, rather than strictly hateful. Perhaps more will come out as season 13 puts more spotlight on Erin Reagan.

‘Blue Bloods’ Sami Gayle Takes to the Beach in New Photos

While “Blue Bloods” fans continue to debate the quality of Sami Gayle’s character, the young actress appears to be completely unbothered by viewers’ criticisms. Since departing the show in season 11, Sami Gayle has shared fun, exciting and interesting photos from her everyday life. And now that it’s summer, we can expect this beach bum will be sharing a lot of photos from the ocean.

The “Blue Bloods” star’s most recent Instagram post captures her sunbathing beneath a bright white beach umbrella, face turned up to the sky. Another shows Sami Gayle looking out over the blue-green waters of the ocean.

“There’s no place like home,” the actress captioned the post.

“Blue Bloods” fans took to the comments to share positive thoughts and comments with Sami Gayle.

“I wish you a nice and relaxing weekend,” one follower wrote, “with lots of fun and lots of sun.”

Meanwhile, another said, “Time to come back to the table!” and we can only assume they mean the Reagan family dinner table. However, considering fans’ views on Nicky Reagan Boyle, that comment might cause some controversy.