‘Blue Bloods’: Why Season 13 Is Premiering Later Than Ever

When fall rolls around, it usually means that a new season of Blue Bloods is about to start on CBS and this year is no exception. Yet the fans who watch Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and others on the show as part of the Reagan family will have to wait. No, the show is returning for sure. But Season 13 will be popping up on CBS later than ever.

If you keep up with the Friday night lineup, then you know that S.W.A.T. is coming back to lead off the night. But Max Thieriot has his new show titled Fire Country also popping up there. Blue Bloods nestles nicely into its usual 10 p.m. Eastern timeslot. Why, though, is the series coming back for new episodes so late? According to Matt & Jess, it might have to do with not premiering these shows so early. People and families just might be too busy with life in September.

Addition of ‘Fire Country’ Might Affect ‘Blue Bloods’ Schedule

Another consideration could be around Fire Country. Thieriot also has double duty as part of the Paramount+ show SEAL Team. When will he have time to do this new show and film other episodes for his other show? That could all play into the factors CBS is looking at about the Friday night schedule. But fans of the police drama can go ahead and pencil in 20 new episodes in Season 13 for Blue Bloods.

And if you are wondering if there will be more dinner scenes at the Reagan house, then just get ready. The show would never get rid of one of the most popular parts here. Watching everyone get together while listening to Frank Reagan, played by Selleck, share wisdom is always cool. Besides Selleck and Wahlberg, others in the cast include Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, and Len Cariou.

Could Sami Gayle Return As Nicky Next Season?

Longtime fans might wonder if Sami Gayle, who plays Nicky Reagan-Boyle on there, might make an appearance. We don’t have any updates about Gayle, who still keeps fans updated about her life through social media posts. The character of Nicky has been away at school for a period of time. Her interactions with Moynahan, who plays her mother Erin Reagan, are always worth seeing.

One thing that we also could see is more time for Pop, played by Cariou. Well, he’s also known as retired New York Police Department Commissioner Henry Reagan. The scenes that Cariou and Selleck get to play together are ones to see. Frank might go over and grab a bottle of whiskey or bourbon. He pours a glass for him and one for Henry. Then, they hash out problems that are on Frank’s mind.