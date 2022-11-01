‘Blue Bloods’: Will Frank Reagan Ever Have a Romantic Interest?

For many fans of Blue Bloods, they have been watching the off-duty life of Frank Reagan a whole lot and they wonder about this. Namely, will Frank ever have a romantic interest in the show? These fans would really like to see something cook up in his love life. But he’s really focused on doing his job as NYPD Commissioner. And he’s also watching his daughter Erin Reagan run for the Manhattan District Attorney job. There is a LOT going on in the man’s life.

But there always is room for a little romance, right? That’s something that makes life worth living. It would be cool to see a little fling happen for Frank, played by Tom Selleck. Yet those hopes, we are afraid, are getting dashed pretty quickly. A recent chat with Blue Bloods showrunner Kevin Wade did raise the possibility. Heck, someone even asked about Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, getting in on the love connection. Will all of this take place? Wade happened to be asked about this before this new season kicked off. What do you say, Kevin? Are we getting romance for Frank and Danny? “Ehhhh… not really,” Wade said, TVLine reports.

‘Blue Bloods’ Put Its Spotlight On Danny-Baez Connection

OK, so that puts the wraps on the romance questions. Still, Danny has his hands full this season with his partner Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez. Last season, we saw Baez step into a new role as a mother. Well, this season sees an expansion of that event. And does Danny have any suggestions for Baez? That’s always a possibility. Both of the actors play off one another quite well. In the most recent episode, the Danny-Baez dynamic was in full swing.

As we mentioned, Erin is staying very busy right now. Bridget Moynahan plays the sometimes stoic daughter role. Yet she’s definitely got her eyes set on a better gig. Heck, she even was hoping to get her father to support her campaign. Frank did not offer his public support. But we did see him offer a tacit supportive move in one of the Season 13 episodes. Erin admitted that she had to figure out what her father was doing. Once she did, though, then Erin seemed to understand what was going on.

While Frank and Danny are not in the love game right now, we do get to see some romance take flight on the show. Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes, continues working on his relationship with Eddie, played by Vanessa Ray. The back-and-forth between them sees the characters keep figuring out what their roles are in the marriage. Catch Blue Bloods on Fridays at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS.