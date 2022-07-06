Fans of the popular CBS TV police procedural drama Blue Bloods know well that the popular series largely centers around one particular New York City law enforcement-focused family, the Reagans.

However, plenty of other characters are coming in and out of the series; and the lives of each of the Reagan family members fairly regularly. As is the case with one upcoming guest star slated to make an appearance when the CBS series returns for its 13th season later this year.

Recently, one Blue Bloods writer, Siobhan Byrne O’Connor revealed, per CinemaBlend, that fans will be seeing a familiar face return to the popular series this fall…the ex-husband of Bridget Moynahan’s Erin Reagan, Jack Boyle.

Portrayed by Law & Order actor Peter Hermann, Jack Boyle plays a defense attorney and the ex-husband of Moynahan’s Erin Reagan. He is the father of Erin’s daughter, Nicky.

Will Peter Hermann’s Jack Boyle Make A Return To The Coveted Blue Bloods Reagan Family Dinner Table Next Season?

Peter Hermann’s Jack Boyle hasn’t made an appearance on the popular CBS procedural series since the show’s 11th season episode Happy Endings. In this appearance, Hermann’s character hoped to take on a case helping a defendant that Erin Reagan was prosecuting.

We don’t quite know what to expect in this appearance just yet. However, we can certainly expect some drama to arise from the appearance. And, who knows, Peter Hermann’s Jack Boyle may even have the opportunity to pull up a chair and break some bread with his former in-laws during one of those famous Reagan family dinners!

Fans Can Expect Another Familiar Face To Return In Season 13

Another popular character returning to the Reagan family supper table this fall is Will Hochman’s Joe Hill. Hill is the son of the late Joe Reagan, the oldest of the Reagan children. Joe Reagan was killed in the line of duty before the show began in 2010. And, his family was shocked to learn later that he had a son.

However, since Hochman’s Joe Hill first made an appearance on the series, he has become a Blue Bloods fan favorite. Especially as he gets to know his family, including his grandfather – and family patriarch – Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck).

The news of Joe Hills’ return was also confirmed by Blue Bloods writer, Siobhan Byrne O’Connor recently. According to Matt & Jess, the show’s 13th season is premiering with an episode titled Keeping The Faith. And, Blue Bloods fans are certainly “keeping the faith” that Hill will be making some regular appearances throughout the upcoming 13th season!

Season 13 of Blue Bloods kicks off this fall on Friday, October 7, at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.