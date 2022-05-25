‘Blue Bloods’ Alum Yasha Jackson Lands New Role in ‘National Parks’ Pilot

Yasha Jackson, known for her role as Maya in “Blue Bloods,” will add a new credit to her IMDb page. Recently, the star announced that she would be featured in ABC’s new National Parks pilot. Created by Rashad Raisani with A&E studios, Jackson will star in the new series as a lead opposite Michaela McManus.

Written and produced by Raisani, the drama, which is untitled at the moment, is a procedural set in the world of national parks. It follows the messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB, a law-enforcement agency responsible for solving all crimes in 81,000 square miles of National Parks.

Jackson will play Tiffany, who is characterized as a funny Park Service Agent and a helicopter pilot. Known for speaking her mind, Tiffany doesn’t mind dealing first-hand with various bureaucrats.

Audrey, Michaela McManus’ character, is described as a young Park Service agent and a “wild at heart rule breaker” with a big heart. When she was jut 11, her mother was killed by the infamous Wild Flower Killer. Since then, she was raised a man named Hugh, who is now her boss.

When a young man is killed in Yosemite, it appears that her mother’s case has become active again, and Audrey is determined to find the truth.

Raisani will produce the series with A&E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. In addition, the company is producing along with 20th Television.

In addition to her role on “Blue Bloods,” you can also see Jackson opposite Kaley Cuoco in the second season of HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant,” which is now streaming. Additionally, Jackson recently appeared on the second season of the HBO Max anthology series “Love Life.”

When did we last this ‘Blue Bloods’ star?

Her other credits include roles on “Manifest,” “The Bold Type,” and “Ray Donovan.”

She also appeared in Clifford The Big Red Dog and co-starred in The Hating Game.

As for her character on “Blue Bloods,” she made her last appearance in Season 9. Officer Maya Thomas had only been with the NYPD for a few years when viewers first met her. Although she just wants to do good and help raise her younger brother, it’s revealed that she has other plans.

After complaining about needing $4000 for her brother, she refuses Janko’s suggestion of raising money herself. When Janko confides in Jamie that she got a tip about a dirty cop, the team sets up a sting. As we find out, Officer Thomas is caught stealing money from crime scenes and gets arrested.

Jackson’s first role was in 2007 when she landed a small speaking part on an episode of “Law & Order: SVU.” In 2017, she played Emily in a “Black Mirror” episode.

According to her IMDb page, viewers can see her next in the “Constance” television movie.