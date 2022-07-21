Bridget Moynahan Posts ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 ‘Day One’ Photo

As the “Blue Bloods” cast and crew officially return to work, Bridget Moynahan shares a Season 13 “Day One” snapshot.

In her latest social media post, Moynahan declared, “Guess who is ready for ‘Blue Bloods’ season 13?” She also used the hashtags #erinreagan #dayone #cbstv and tagged the show’s social media account. In the snap, Moynahan is seen wearing aviator-shaped glasses.

“Blue Bloods” fans gushed about the sneak peek snapshot of the season 13 filming. “CANNOT WAIT!” One fan wrote. “You do good work girl! We are watching reruns for the third time. Can’t wait to see lucky season 13!”

Another fan then shared, “I haven’t missed any shows, and watching all of the shows over and over love-em. I’m a true ‘Blue Blood’ fan here in Australia… Looking forward to seeing more and all I can get.”

CBS renewed “Blue Bloods” for its 13th season in April 2022. The show currently has 12 seasons and 254 episodes. It first premiere in September 2010 and stars Moynahan, Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes, Len Cariou, and Tom Selleck.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Reveals If She Would Return For Season 2 of ‘And Just Like That’

This past spring, “Blue Bloods” star Bridget Moynahan revealed her thoughts about possibly returning for the second season of “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That” as Natasha Naginsky.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Moynahan stated, “It was so much coming back. I think we should make a push to [executive producer] Michael Patrick King to bring [Natasha] back. Let’s start a campaign, everybody.”

Along with discussing “Just Like That,” Moynahan spoke about directing an episode of “Blue Bloods” recently. “I’ve been doing this for such a long time,” she said about her acting career. “I was watching a lot of other people do it…I was watching other women do it and I kept thinking, ‘Well, I think I can do that,’ So I did.”

Moynahan also explained that she followed other directors prior to taking the director’s chair for the episode. “[I started] really doing some homework, and then had the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Moynahan said she received advice from Wahlberg and other directors of the series. “[Wahlberg] said if I ever needed anything, please call him and lean on him. I did lean on some of the directors, sought out some advice, and it felt like I had done it many times.”

Moynahan then added that there was just a lot more homework that directing required than acting. “As an actor, I spend a lot of time breaking down my storyline and understanding my whole arc, but having to do that for every other storyline and really making sure that flows, and is continuous and makes sense for everybody, that was a challenge for me.”