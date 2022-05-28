CBS Executive Opens Up About New Friday Schedule Including ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘SWAT’ and ‘Fire Country’

CBS is currently concluding some of its biggest hit shows and franchises. But, already, network executives are looking ahead to the fall. Following the season finales of hits like “NCIS,” CBS’s President spoke out about rookie show “Fire Country’s” Friday timeslot. “Fire Country” makes it debut alongside hits including “S.W.A.T.” and “Blue Bloods” which stars Hollywood icon Tom Selleck.

According to TVLine, “Fire Country” follows the story of a convict turned wildland firefighter. It also marks just the second time in the last decade CBS has aired a rookie show on Friday night. “Fire Country” was preceded by “MacGyver” which aired for five seasons. “Fire Country” moves into the recently vacated 9 p.m. EST slot, left by the canceled series, “Magnum P.I.”

In speaking about the decision, which will feature “SEAL Team‘s” Max Thieriot, Kahl said it felt like a Friday show.

“To be honest,” she said to TVLine, “it felt like a Friday show, in a good way. It’s not ‘blue sky,’ it’s got a smoky sky, but it’s outdoor and it’s big and it just kind of feels like an end-of-week, Friday-night show.”

The CBS president also shared details regarding the decision to air “Fire Country” between two major hits: the rock-solid “S.W.A.T.” and the long-running cop drama “Blue Bloods.”

“We were happy we could support [‘Fire Country’] with a lead in,” she told the outlet, “and thematically it felt right with those other shows.”

What Can CBS’s Audience Expect From ‘Fire Country’?

CBS has a litany of successful shows and series already. And, given the subject matter we’ll explore in “Fire Country,” the network might just have another hit on its hands.

As per the series’ synopsis, “It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode (Max Thieriot) is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began.”

The outlet reports Bode burned down everything in his life five years ago and left town with a big secret. Now a criminal, he’s back, hoping to redeem himself with Cal Fire.

“SEAL Team’s” Max Thieriot isn’t the only noteworthy star appearing in the series. We can also expect “Fire Country” to feature Billy Burke and Kevin Alejandro. Others include Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer.

Despite a noteworthy cast and a dynamic storyline, there’s always doubt when it comes to airing a new show. However, given “NCIS: Hawai’i’s” massive success during its rookie season, and amid massive transitions on its flagship show, “Fire Country” should definitely boast a large audience.

Combine that with “S.W.A.T.’s” return from Sunday nights to its Friday night timeslot and CBS potentially has the makings for a massively successful firefighter series to rival that of NBC’s “Chicago Fire.”