Jenny McCarthy Celebrates Husband Donnie ‘Freaking’ Wahlberg’s Birthday on ‘The Masked Singer’

While celebrities are often busy trying to land their next role or get their own projects off the ground, that doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy the simpler things in life like a birthday surprise. Although Jenny McCarthy finds herself busy judging the Fox show The Masked Singer, she didn’t remotely forget about her husband Donnie Wahlberg’s special day. Born August 17, 1969, the singer known for New Kids on the Block and Blue Bloods turned 53 years old. And wanting to mark the special day, McCarthy decided to celebrate the occasion with a little help from her friends.

Posting a video on her Twitter account, Jenny McCarthy shared a special video to her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, on his birthday. Not only did she wish him a happy birthday, but the entire cast did by repeating the same phrase, “Donnie F**king Wahlberg.” That was just the start as the video also revealed the entire audience singing to the actor and again, wishing him a great day.

The happy moment comes just weeks after both Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg announced the passing of their beloved family dog, Lumpy. Passing away after 12 wonderful years, the star posted a moving tribute to their French Bulldog. “It is with great difficulty that I inform you all now, that on May 18th (on one of the rare days off during the tour) my beloved dog Lumpy, was laid to rest. I know how much Lumpy meant to so many of you. He had become a special member of our Blockhead family.”

Donnie Wahlberg Celebrates The Life Of Lumpy

Remembering Lumpy as the companion he didn’t know he needed, Donnie Wahlberg added, “He was also a very special and beloved member of my family. His loss was a devastating blow to us all. Especially to me and my son Elijah. Since the day Elijah convinced me (12 years ago) that I needed a four-legged Frenchie friend to keep me company during my time away from home, while shooting Blue Bloods, Lumpy has been by my side — on set, on tour, on planes, trains, boats and automobiles. Even on snowplows! He’s been a constant loving companion and a loyal friend to me and so many of you who got to know him. To some, Lumpy was a tv star, a rock star and a source of joy. For me — he was all of that and more. He was my best buddy.”

Trying to stay positive during the emotional time, Donnie Wahlberg insisted that he wouldn’t mourn Lumpy, but celebrate him. “A heart filled with gratitude and love for having been blessed with the best friend a guy could ever ask for. I don’t mourn Lumpy today — instead, I celebrate his memory. I invite you to do the same. Thanks for the kindness that you all showed Lumpy through the years. He truly was — and will always be — the best! Francis ‘Lumpy’ Wahlberg.”