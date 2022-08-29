Tom Selleck’s Mustache Mask on Set of ‘Blue Bloods’ Is Absolutely Perfect

Although active in Hollywood since 1965, actor Tom Selleck gained stardom when he landed the role of private investigator Thomas Magnum in the hit show Magnum P.I. Not only did the role make him a household name, but he went on to star on the silver screen with films like Three Men and a Baby and Three Men and a Little Lady. As for his stint on Magnum P.I., the actor received five Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor, eventually winning in 1985. With over 50 years in Hollywood, fans of Selleck can watch him portray the police commissioner for New York City in Blue Bloods. Playing Frank Reagan, Selleck filled the role for the last 12 years. And while the actor is 77 years old, it seems he still takes a moment to enjoy the little things in life.

With season 13 of Blue Bloods right around the corner, Donnie Wahlberg decided to give fans a little glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes. It is not surprising the cast members laugh and joke, but in a recent post, Donnie Wahlberg revealed that Tom Selleck’s mustache is as iconic as he is. The video pans to Selleck wearing a mask with his own mustache on it.

Fans filled the comment section with love and support.

“My dad, husband (retired NYPD) and I are watching lots and lots of reruns waiting patiently for the new season!!”

“I’ve been in love with Tom Selleck since I was 5 years old. I don’t care that he is old enough to be my father. He is a legend. And still sexy as hell.”

“Such a handsome man. My aunt just passed away, she always watched Magnum PI . She had a crush on Tom Selleck.”

Tom Selleck Discusses Massive Success Of Blue Bloods

Back in March, as Blue Bloods approached its 250th episode, Tom Selleck discussed the massive success behind the series, admitting, “I never thought I’d be lucky enough to do a show that had that long a run. Maybe Magnum, P.I. could have reached that number because nobody wanted to cancel it. I was the guy causing the divorce. I’d done the number one movie in the U.S. and I wanted to have a family. The number of series that have done as many episodes as Blue Bloods is a tiny, tiny percentage. This is a validation that we’re all fighting the good fight. All the actors are very committed to the work. So, it’s a number that gives reward for the professionalism of this entire cast.”

Besides acting in Blue Bloods, Tom Selleck also discussed his new book coming out. “It’s about my 50 years in show business. The tentative title is, ‘Don’t Know Where I’m Going, But There’s No Use Being Late.’ I doubt if I’ll change it. That’s the story of an actor’s life. You finish your job, a show or a movie, and you’re unemployed. It’s fun. I hope the book is kind of funny because I don’t take myself that seriously. A sense of humor is almost essential for a long career as is a sense of humor in your work.”