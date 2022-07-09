Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.

Fans would get emotional seeing the picture of them together. One writes, “Am so sorry for your loss Steve… and the loss for all of us as well. RIP Tony”. Another one states, “I’m so sorry Steve. He seemed like an original.” This fan sums up some thoughts pretty well. “A legend and absolutely hilarious. Rest In Peace.” There’s little doubt that Sirico’s portrayal of Paulie Walnuts will be remembered for a long time.

Tony Sirico Also Among Actors Who Played Mobsters, Recently Died

His interactions with Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini, were getting shared on Friday on Twitter. Of course, Paulie and Christopher, played by Michael Imperioli, got into some things as well. Besides Gandolfini, Sirico, and Imperioli, others in the cast of The Sopranos included Edie Falco, Stevie Van Zandt, and Lorraine Bracco. Tony Sirico also had a turn in Goodfellas, where he appeared along with Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci. Some fans were noting that actors who played mobsters like Sirico, Liotta, and James Caan have all died in a recent period of time.

The beloved actor was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and grew up in the Bensonhurst area. Tony Sirico would recall that he grew up around some tough people in his youth. Before finding fame and fortune, though, Sirico spent time getting in trouble. He reportedly was arrested a number of times from his youth into his teen years. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Sirico would recall that he wasn’t really thinking too clearly at that time. But those times would lead him to ultimately change his life and become an actor people will remember. Oh, his caricature would find other homes as part of Family Guy and American Dad!, two very popular animated TV shows.

Steve Schirripa Will Be Busy In ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 With Erin Reagan

Meanwhile, Schirripa is going to be busy when Season 13 kicks off for Blue Bloods. His Anthony Abetemarco character works alongside assistant district attorney Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. This coming season, she will be running for the district attorney job. Anthony probably will be called on to help his boss with other cases as usual.