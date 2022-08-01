Bob Odenkirk Nearly Debunked a Major ‘Better Call Saul’ Theory About Kim’s Death

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk may let the fate of fan-favorite Kim Wexler slip in a recent interview. The series, which is both a sequel and prequel to the classic tv show Breaking Bad, is nearly over. Odenkirk recently addressed a fan theory that Kim (Rhea Seehorn) will be killed off in the show’s final episodes. The series has three additional episodes in its sixth and final season. On August 15, the conclusion of the Saul Goodman saga will air on AMC.

This week’s episode, dubbed “Breaking Bad,” will act as a bridge between the series and its original namesake. The Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul follows Jimmy McGill (also known as Saul Goodman) as he dodges bullets, con men, and crooked lawyers while navigating the Albuquerque underworld.

In Season 6 episode 9, “Fun and Games,” Kim departed from Jimmy’s life. Following the death of Howard (Patrick Fabian), Kim finally understood how their relationship put others in danger. After that, the timeline jumped to show Jimmy fully embracing his Saul Goodman persona. This connection brought the stories of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad even closer together.

Odenkirk drops hints about Kim’s fate in Better Call Saul

In a recent video for Vanity Fair, Odenkirk and Seehorn responded to fan inquiries and speculations. One of these speculations had a fan suggesting that Kim will appear in the show’s final installments and perish horribly. That’s not the case, according to Odenkirk, because the show has already killed off so many major characters leading up to the finale. He feels it would be too predictable if Kim were to meet the same fate as all of those other central characters. He adds, however, that the stakes of the series are the highest they’ve ever been, and Kim’s death is a possibility.

“I understand the idea that Kim would die,” Odenkirk said in the video. “In a show where there’s life or death stakes, I get it. You should be concerned about that. On the other hand, because some major characters just were slaughtered, it feels like everyone can’t die all at once. Unless it’s a, you know, apocalyptic scenario,” the actor quipped.

The nature of Kim’s fate is one of the most important aspects of Better Call Saul. The story of her growth alongside Jimmy has been one of the show’s major themes. Of course, Kim is never mentioned or seen on Breaking Bad. This has fueled fans’ curiosity about her whereabouts. Kim’s last appearance, which concluded with her giving up her law license and leaving Jimmy, felt somewhat underwhelming if that was the conclusion. Many fans are hoping Kim will return in the final hours for a larger payout. However, Odenkirk’s quote seems to leave any possibility on the table.