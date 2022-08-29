‘Boy Meets World’ Star William Daniels Made His Flight Because of His Mr. Feeny Character

For people who grew up in the 90s, not many shows compared to the ABC hit Boy Meets World. Running for seven seasons, eventually ending in 2000, the show, following Cory Matthews as he learned and matured with life around him, received tremendous praise from viewers and critics. Besides Cory Matthews, played by Ben Savage, and his brother Eric, portrayed by Will Friedle, the series entertained the teachings of the great George Feeny. Again, for any viewer who happened to tune in for an episode of Boy Meets World, there is a definite possibility that William Daniels’ character impacted them in some way. And while Daniels is 95 years old, it seems people never forget the iconic principle.

Recently, William Daniels went to hop on a plane but found that his license had expired. Not knowing exactly what to do, it seemed that a worker recognized the actor as the famed Mr. Feeny. Daniels shared a tweet about his experience, writing, “Mr. Feeny is still helping people — me included. Got stuck at the airport with an expired ID (whoopsie), but the youngsters working the desk knew him and allowed me on the plane because of it. Don’t know where I would be without him!”

While there is no denying that celebrities often receive special treatment when traveling, the courtesy shown to William Daniel extends to any person. According to the Transportation Security Administration, a person hoping to travel can do so with an expired license as long as the expiration date is within 12 months. And if a person happens to have neither, they can produce two forms of secondary identification that show a name, phone number, date of birth, social security number, and picture.

William Daniels Almost Passed On The Role Of Mr. Feeny

A spokesperson for the TSA added, “The TSA officer will review all documentation provided in order to verify your identity. To minimize any potential delays, you are encouraged to provide as much information and documentation as possible.”

Known as the famous Mr. Feeny, William Daniels almost rejected the role due to the persona surrounding principals and teachers at the time. Speaking on the Pod Meets World with his wife Bonnie Bartlett, Daniels recalled, “I (didn’t) really want to make fun of teachers. I respect them and they (are) underpaid. Then (Jacobs) told me what my role was based on, which was a mentor of his when he was in high school.”

Bonnie Bartlett concluded, “When (Boy Meets World) came up, he really didn’t think it would work and he really didn’t think he wanted to do it. Seven years later he loved it, he had a great time. And I think it has to do with Michael Jacobs first of all and all of you guys. He respected you so much.”