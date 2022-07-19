‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Isn’t Sure Why ‘Better Call Saul’ Cameo Was So Secretive

The final episodes of Better Call Saul are underway. So far two episodes have aired and fans have already poured over every detail to find tantalizing Easter eggs throughout. One of the worst-kept secrets of the show’s upcoming mysteries is the confirmed return of TV heavyweights Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as Walter White and Jesse Pickman from the show’s precursor, Breaking Bad.

They’ve yet to make their highly anticipated return so far in the first two episodes. However, if IMDB is to be believed, both actors’ credits include appearances in next week’s episode, “Nippy”. If this is true, the wait for fans is almost over.

You would think the show would want to keep such big news a complete surprise. But surprisingly, the actors’ return to their most famous roles was confirmed months before the mid-season premiere.

Cranston and Paul Speak Up

Both actors got a chance to talk publically about their roles in Better Call Saul to the Albuquerque Journal. They described shooting their scenes as something out of a spy thriller. Their returns were shrouded in secrecy while on set, but much to their surprise, showrunner Peter Gould publically confirmed their returns in April.

“It’s so funny because this was supposed to be a big surprise, a big secret,” Paul said. “Then all of a sudden they announced that we were doing it. So why did they keep us in a prison? Seriously, they were just messing with us.”

Paul is clearly confused by the situation. Cranston went into further detail about the lengths the production went to in order to keep their appearance secret.

“We were asked to keep it a secret forever,” Cranston said. “We were flown in [to Albuquerque] under the darkness of night. Took this plane and they went to a certain private section of the airport there. And then we took like two steps out of the tarmac and into an SUV. They move us to an Airbnb — a duplex. [Paul] had the top floor. I had the bottom floor and we were told you can’t leave.”

Still Mysteries to Unravel in Better Call Saul

For something that’s been confirmed for months now, it’s shocking so much effort went into keeping their returns under wraps. The circumstances behind their roles in Better Call Saul are still a mystery though. The show’s co-creator, Peter Gould, first confirmed the news in April at Paleyfest. At the time, he did his best to keep the details vague.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah,” Gould said. “How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”