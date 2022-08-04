‘Breaking Bad’ Star Bryan Cranston Called a Minor League Baseball Game During Stop in Albuquerque

This was a major week for fans of TV‘s Breaking Bad and its current hit follow-up Better Call Saul. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul made their epic returns as meth kingpin Walter White and his right-hand man Jesse Pinkman in the Better Call Saul episode appropriately titled “Breaking Bad”.

Cranston didn’t stop there this week. The beloved actor also lent his voice to a broadcast for an Albuquerque Isotopes baseball team in New Mexico. He joined Albuquerque Isotopes play-by-play announcer Josh Suchon for the bottom of the sixth inning on Saturday, July 30 in a game against the Las Vegas Aviators.

The Emmy-award winning actor discussed his Breaking Bad role during the broadcast. Plus the honor of having statues unveiled in downtown Albuquerque in the likeness of Cranston and Paul’s Breaking Bad characters. Cranston also discussed his favorite baseball players growing up among many other topics.

He also hit on the award-winning Dos Hombres Mezcal that Cranston and Paul developed. Not only that, but a silent memorabilia auction raised over $100,000 for two charities that Cranston chose himself.

Albuquerque, you guys are amazing!♥️ Last night, our @BreakingBad Silent Auction raised $100,790 for the New Mexico Veterans Integration Centers and Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico. pic.twitter.com/QwDVUrVcld — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) July 31, 2022

Bryan Cranston Reprises His Most Famous Role

Fans were delighted to see the return of their favorite drug kingpin when Cranston returned to his most famous role on Better Call Saul. The flashback sequence saw him and Paul return to flesh out how they became tied up with the crooked lawyer.

Normally a return of this magnitude would be kept a closely guarded secret, their return was confirmed several weeks before the show aired. Cranston recently described signing on to reprise his acclaimed role as the teacher turned meth kingpin to the Albuquerque Journal. At the time, the show went to great lengths to keep the appearance under wraps.

“We were asked to keep it a secret forever,” Cranston said. “We were flown in [to Albuquerque] under the darkness of night. Took this plane and they went to a certain private section of the airport there. And then we took like two steps out of the tarmac and into an SUV. They move us to an Airbnb — a duplex. [Paul] had the top floor. I had the bottom floor and we were told you can’t leave.”

Despite the secrecy, the news of Cranston and Paul returning was confirmed weeks before the Better Call Saul mid-season premiere. Paul said he was surprised to learn the news had come out after the lengths the production took to keep them hidden.

“It’s so funny because this was supposed to be a big surprise, a big secret,” Paul said. “Then all of a sudden they announced that we were doing it. So why did they keep us in a prison? Seriously, they were just messing with us.”