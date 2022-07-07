‘Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston Reveals His Current Show Is Ending After Season 2

Actor Bryan Cranston is getting candid about the plans for the TV his first post-Breaking Bad series role. This series, Showtime’s Your Honor sees Cranston starring as Judge Michael Desiato in a memorably dramatic role. However, fans of the limited series will be disappointed to learn that Your Honor will be ending after the upcoming second season.

Your Honor premiered on the premium entertainment channel, Showtime in 2020. The series features the former Breaking Bad star. He portrays a New Orleans Judge who faces a life-changing decision as he helps his son in covering up a fatal hit and run. The series was so popular among audiences during its first season that it quickly became Showtime’s most-watched season debut.

Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston Discusses His Showtime Series, Your Honor As The Series Prepares For Its Second And Final Season

During a recent interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Cranston discusses the Showtime series, noting that this will be the last installment of Your Honor. And, the actor adds, he predicts another massively successful run for Your Honor’s follow-up season.

“I am preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor,” Cranston says in the interview.

“Which is a limited series that I did for Showtime,” the actor continues during his discussion with the Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert host.

“As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had,” the actor relates. “And so, one more season of that.”

The Former Breaking Bad Star Discusses The Impact Some Of His Former Roles Have Had On His Career In Recent Years

In the early 2000s, Bryan Cranston portrayed Hal Wilkerson opposite Jane Kaczmarek and Frankie Muniz in the hit FOX television comedy, Malcolm In The Middle. In this series, Cranston portrays the father of three headstrong boys and the husband of Jane Kaczmarek’s Lois.

Cranston remained in this role for six years, from 2000 until 2006. Malcolm In The Middle is famous for breaking barriers each season with its unique style of filming; giving audiences first-person accounts according to Frankie Muniz’s Malcolm.

Then, in 2008, Cranston took on the role of Walter White in Breaking Bad. A role that has arguably become the actor’s most iconic role to date. However, Cranston notes, that both of these shows have impacted the direction of his career in the business. Despite the fact that each one is incredibly different from the other.

“I think my comedy Malcolm in the Middle set the bar high on a situation comedy,” Cranston once told EW.

“And then the bar is equally high on the drama side with Breaking Bad,” the actor relates.

“So that’s why it took so long for me to want to commit to something of more than just one appearance in a show,” he explains. “It had to be the right thing, and I think Your Honor is the right thing.”