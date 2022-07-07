‘Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston Reveals New Details About Walter White’s ‘Better Call Saul’ Return

The final episodes of Better Call Saul are inching ever closer to our screens. The highly anticipated return of the AMC TV series will surely take fans on a whirlwind journey. Viewers who have watched since Breaking Bad know the twists waiting around the corner will be tremendous. Better Call Saul seamlessly blended characters from its predecessor throughout its run, but some of the biggest are still to come.

Characters like Mike Ehrmantraut and Gus Fring have been part of the show extensively. But they’re just the tip of the iceberg. The many returns and cameos are some of the most exciting moments for fans, and the best may be saved for last.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are set to reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pickman in the final episodes. Specific details have been hard to come by. All that’s known is they will, in fact, appear. But Cranston recently revealed a few extra details about the return of the beloved characters.

Bryan Cranston on Better Call Saul Return

The actor appeared on Sirius XM’s Basic! podcast, and in the conversation as reported by Screen Rant, he revealed a few key details about their upcoming appearances in Better Call Saul.

“There’s a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there’s a scene where I’m in without him. And then there’s a scene where we’re both in. So there’s three scenes to come. It’s pretty cool. But to be honest with you — because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence — I don’t even know what episodes we’re in. You’re gonna find out.”

Even though he’s in the show. Cranston seems to be in the dark about as much as fans are. Everyone involved with Better Call Saul has hyped their appearances as substantial and unexpected. How they’ll make their grand return remains unclear. Presumably, Walt and Jesse appear early on in their meth-making enterprise, but Better Call Saul has used played with the timeline before. There’s no telling what could be in store for the final six episodes.

Better Call Saul showrunner and co-creator Peter Gould spoke with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the final season. He admitted it would have been easy to bring these characters back early on in the show’s run. However, he’s glad they’ve waited for what he feels will be a natural time to bring Walt and Jesse into the fold.

“The thing that I’m really proud of is that we waited to see them until it was right for this story,” Gould said. “Of course, the low-hanging fruit would’ve been to have them appear early in season one, to kick the show off. I think the way that they do appear is all about the story of Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler [Rhea Seehorn] and Mike Ehrmantraut. I hope you agree when you see it.”