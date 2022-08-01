‘Breaking Bad’ Creator Vince Gilligan Reveals When Walt and Jesse Will Appear on ‘Better Call Saul’

We finally know when the main characters from Breaking Bad will be making their appearance on the spin-off Better Call Saul. Breaking Bad is already considered by fans to be classic TV. It’s no wonder that they’ve been anticipating Walter White and Jesse Pinkman showing up on Better Call Saul. At PaleyFest in April, Better Call Saul showrunner and co-creator Peter Gould revealed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad prequel. However, viewers still didn’t know the exact episode the characters would show up in.

At a recent unveiling of statues depicting Walt and Jesse, fans got their answer. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan himself revealed the answer. “Spoiler alert, everybody. You’re hearing it first; no one else knows this yet. This coming Monday night, if you happen to be watching the AMC network — and thanks to them as well — you might just see these two on the next Better Call Saul,” Entertainment Weekly quoted Gilligan saying.

Gould also claimed he hasn’t “heard a theory that comes quite close to the actual fact” of Walt and Jesse’s Better Call Saul appearance. “The thing that I’m really proud of is that we waited to see them until it was right for this story,” Gould told EW. “Of course, the low-hanging fruit would’ve been to have them appear early in Season 1, to kick the show off. I think the way that they do appear is all about the story of Jimmy McGill [Bob Odenkirk] and Kim Wexler [Rhea Seehorn] and Mike Ehrmantraut [Jonathan Banks]. I hope you agree when you see it.”

Fans have long anticipated the Breaking Bad crossover

The first details about the “Breaking Bad” episode were revealed by Bryan Cranston. He was a guest on Sirius XM’s Basic! podcast recently. He stated that Walter White and Jesse have three scenes. One scene with Walt, another scene with Jesse, and a third with both characters together. However, we still don’t know what other character combinations exist in those scenes, which could be the real kicker.

“There’s a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there’s a scene where I’m in without him. And then there’s a scene where we’re both in,” Cranston said on the podcast. “So there’s three scenes to come. It’s pretty cool. But to be honest with you — because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence — I don’t even know what episodes we’re in (laughs). You’re gonna find out.”

On the daytime show The Talk, Cranston also recently revealed the crazy security he endured on the Better Call Saul set. “We were flown in privately and [taken by] taxi to a very private part of the airport under the cover of darkness. We took two steps out of the tarmac and then into a dark SUV,” he explained. “[Aaron Paul] had the upstairs I had the downstairs. We were told you cannot leave.” The veteran actor likened the experience to being in witness protection.

Better Call Saul‘s “Breaking Bad” episode debuts Monday, August 1 on AMC and AMC+.