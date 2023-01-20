‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Returns to Jesse Pinkman Role in New Super Bowl Commercial

If you are a Breaking Bad fan, then get ready because Aaron Paul returned to play Jesse Pinkman in a commercial. Yep, it will be one of the many that air during Super Bowl LVII. Paul brings back his famed character for a new PopCorners commercial. It’ll show up on February 12 when the big game takes the airwaves.

In the commercial, Paul, a 43-year-old Idaho native, wore a white hazmat suit while eating from a blue bag of white cheddar PopCorners. That’s because it is the closest of the snack’s flavors to resemble “Blue Sky” meth.

Then the camera panned out to reveal an empty lawn chair next to Jesse as he watched the sunset in a New Mexico desert. There is a familiar 1986 Fleetwood Bounder, also known as “The Krystal Ship,” parked nearby. “Yo, what’s up?” Paul as Pinkman said in answering his cell phone.

‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Joining Up With Co-Star Bryan Cranston

Joining up with Paul will undoubtedly be his Breaking Bad buddy Bryan Cranston. He will come back as science teacher-turned-meth kingpin Walter White/Heisenberg. Cranston was revealed as a PopCorners spokesman on January 4, Daily Mail reports.

The Frito-Lay brand features The Krystal Ship and “Breaking Soon” on its website. It is called “a satisfying snack that’s air-popped and never fried.” Now, the insides of the RV meth lab could also be seen in a PopCorners tweet from Wednesday. It’s captioned, “We’re cooking up something…”

Paul won all three of his Emmy Awards for his portrayal of the drug dealer-turned-methmaker in Vince Gilligan’s memorable crime drama. It aired for five seasons spanning 2008-2013 on AMC.

Stars Also Partner Together On Dos Hombres Liquor

Cranston and Paul, who sat courtside at the Houston Rockets NBA game on Wednesday, are currently touring Texas liquor stores for bottle signings of Dos Hombres. Their next stop will be Premier Fine Wine & Spirits on Friday.

The two Breaking Bad stars originally co-founded the mezcal company in 2019. It’s distilled in small batches in San Luis del Río in Oaxaca, Mexico. This is done under the watchful eye of Gregorio Velasco.

Fox Sports Executive Vice President of Ad Sales Mark Evans revealed in September that they sold 95% of its Super Bowl ad inventory with 30-second spots going for upwards of $7 million.

Nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna will headline The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. It will be her first concert in four years. It’s still unclear which two football teams will face off.

Paul has two children, daughter Story Annabelle, nearly 5; and son Ryden Caspian, 9 months, from his nine-year marriage to Lauren Parsekian. Paul met her at the 2010 Coachella Festival.