‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Welcomes 2nd Child, Names Bryan Cranston Godfather

The “Breaking Bad” family is forever! Aaron Paul announced earlier this week he and his wife Lauren Parsekian welcomed their second child, a boy, and his AMC TV show co-star Bryan Cranston is the godfather.

During his appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this week, Aaron Paul confirmed his son’s birth. “[We have] a new baby boy. His name is Rydin. And I love him.”

Aaron Paul then revealed that he asked Bryan Cranston to be the little one’s godfather. “I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather. He’s very excited, very honored. I love the man to death. He’s one of my best friends in the world, and, so yeah, it was just a no-brainer.”

Following his interview with Jimmy Fallon, Aaron Paul shared an adorable snapshot of the little one. “My little man. Ryden Caspian Paul. So happy you are out in this world you beautiful boy you. I promise to make you proud little guy. We have been absorbing this baby boy for the last month and feel it’s time to finally share the news of his arrival. We love you endlessly.”

According to Us Weekly, Aaron Paul married Parsekian in May 2013. In September 2017, he announced his wife’s first pregnancy. “Hey everyone. Look what I did,” Paul captioned the Instagram snapshot of Parsekain holding her baby bump. “Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.”

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Will Appear in the Sixth and Final Season of ‘Better Call Saul’

Meanwhile, “Better Call Saul” co-creator Peter Gould confirmed earlier this month that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be guest-starring in the sixth and final season of the “Breaking Bad” spin-off.

Variety reported that Gould made the announcement at PaleyFest LA on the “Better Call Saul” panel. “I don’t want to spoil things for the audience. But I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah.”

However, that’s as far as the “Better Call Saul” co-creator got with his confirmation. “How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself. But I have to say that’s one of the many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

Bob Odenkirk, who stars in “Better Call Saul,” went on to add, “If you can believe it, there’s more.”

The sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” premiered on Monday (April 18th). The season will have 13 episodes and will be split into two parts.