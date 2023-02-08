‘Breaking Bad’ Star Bryan Cranston Isn’t Ruling Out a ‘Malcolm In the Middle’ Reboot

We are certainly excited to see Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston returning to TV and revisiting his Breaking Bad role as Walter White this weekend during a brand new SuperBowl ad. However, Cranston may also be coming back to our living rooms to portray another one of his famous characters in the near future!

“There was some talk about the possibility of doing like a reunion movie of Malcolm in the Middle,” Cranston once told E! News of reviving the popular 200s sitcom Malcom In the Middle.

“We had such a great family on that and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, ‘Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later,'” Cranston says. “I can’t believe it’s already that, but that would be fun to do.”

Malcom In The Middle ran for seven seasons giving fans 151 original episodes from 2000 until 2006. The Emmy Award-winning series followed Malcom, a boy genius played by Franki Muniz, and his unique family which includes Cranston as the bumbling and ever-devoted father, Hal Wilkerson.

Bryan Cranston Says He Would “Love” To Reunite With The Malcolm In the Middle Cast and Crew

In a recent discussion with EW, Bryan Cranston shares his thoughts on a Malcolm In the Middle family reunion. Summing it all up, Cranston says he loves the popular series.

“To me, it was the comedic flip side to Breaking Bad because of the quality of the writing,” Cranston relates adding that the cast and showrunners are almost “all on board” with the unique idea.

“We’d love to see each other again,” the actor says adding that he wants the reunion to have a strong storyline behind it, were it to come to fruition.

“I want it to be a good reason,” he says of a potential reunion.

Cranston adds he doesn’t “need” a job and he wouldn’t pick a project “just to be busy.” However, the star says, “I love to work, and I would love to reunite with that cast and that crew and tell those stories in that character again.”

“To be able to slip into Hal again, at this age, all those years ago, [would be] phenomenal,” Cranston adds. “I’m thrilled at the prospect of it.”

Cranston Reunites With Breaking Bad Costar Aaron Paul

Recently, Popcorner’s YouTube channel gave fans a sneak peek at the reunion between Bryan Cranston’s Walter White and Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman in an upcoming Superbowl ad. In the teaser video aptly titled “Ignition” the two Breaking Bad characters have a tense exchange inside an RV.

In another teaser clip of the ad, fans were treated to a scene where Jesse is chilling in one of the iconic Breaking Bad lawn chairs munching on PopCorners White Cheddar. The chair next to Jesse is empty something that tells Breaking Bad fans that Walter is somewhere nearby. Then, his cell phone rings, and Jesse answers with a “Yo, what’s up?” We aren’t entirely sure how this will end but we are just days away from the February 12 Superbowl LVII where we will be getting all of these answers!