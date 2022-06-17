‘Breaking Bad’ Star Bryan Cranston Jokes About Nearly Killing the Cast of ‘The Office’

The Office stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have written a tell-all book, revealing some shocking moments from behind the scenes of the hit NBC TV comedy series. Well, actually, not really. But it’s still a really, really good book. Now, these Office stars may not be revealing any major career-altering stories in Fischer and Kinsey’s new book. However, the actresses do have one tale to tell about their fellow actor, sometimes director, and Breaking Bad star, Bryan Cranston.

During a recent conversation with Stephen Colbert, Bryan Cranston recalls an unforgettable series of events that occurred while he was directing an episode of The Office. This episode is officially titled Work Bus. However, Stephen Colbert says, it is now referred to as the Death Bus episode by The Office cast. This is because of a terrifying behind-the-scenes mishap that occurred during filming. A perfectly plausible mishap, Cranston says in his hilarious interview with Colbert.

Breaking Bad Star Bryan Cranston Recalls The Moment The Entire Cast Of The Office Was Nearly Poisoned On The Work Bus

During his interview with Stephen Colbert, Bryan Cranston is asked to “please explain to the people why it’s called Death Bus“. A phrase, Cranston jokes, which is an unfair nickname for the episode. Cranston starts by reviewing the plot of this particular episode of the hit series; where the team has to set up offices on a bus when the offices are being fumigated.

“We set up desks on the bus to be able to continue to do the work,” Cranston explains. Now, the Breaking Bad star notes, this gets a little complicated. There are a lot of people on the bus, shooting these scenes. And things could get quite warm.

“They pulled on a trailer a refrigeration system…an AC system,” Cranston explains. However, when setting this system up, they neglected to take something very important into account, the Breaking Bad star says.

Cranston explains that the intake of where the refrigeration system “was exactly lined up to where the tailpipe of the bus was.”

And, the star says, the exhaust from the bus was going “right to the intake, cooling it.”

It’s Really All About How You Spin The Experience!

Now, this is a frightening moment, for sure. And, Cranston, always ready to perform, is quick to note that “when you breathe in carbon monoxide, you want it cool…”

“It’s like a mentholated cigarette,” Colbert jokes in the hilarious exchange.

“It is,” Cranston agrees.

“As you fall into a deep coma and eventually die, you wanna know that you went out smoothly, softly,” the actor jokes. Cranston adds that the episode’s nick-name among the Office cast and crew is not fair, really. Since, the star quips, “no one died.” And, the Breaking Bad star says, it was actually one of the tell-all’s authors, Jenna Fischer – who saved everyone’s life!

“She said ‘I smell exhaust, it’s coming inside the bus!'” Cranston remembers what the actress who portrays Pam in the sitcom said during the shoot. Cranston didn’t quite believe her, but he checked anyway. Sure enough, the actor and director remembers, “it was billowing down” into the bus.

“It was carbon monoxide,” the actor adds.

“I thought, ‘Oh my god, we could have all been dead,” Cranston remembers.

“It would have been the finale before they would have planned that though,” he jokes.