‘Breaking Bad’ Star Bryan Cranston Once Revealed His Surprising Favorite Episode of the Show

One of the shows that made the AMC network a powerhouse in television series was Breaking Bad. Although the network has Mad Men and The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad grew to such success that the series is taught in some colleges, comparing it to Shakespeare. But among the powerful story from creator Vince Gilligan and the tragic downfall of Walter White, fans continue to debate which episode is the greatest of the series. Some classic episodes include The Fly, but according to the star, Bryan Cranston, another episode is his favorite.

During an interview with The Rich Eisen Show, Bryan Cranston juggled multiple questions, including his favorite episode in the series. With the show having a total of 62 episodes, the star took a minute to ponder the question. In the end, Cranston admitted, “I gotta say the finale.”

The End Of Walter White But Not Breaking Bad

Making it known, the finale is hard to beat as Walter White struggled to fix what mistakes he could and try to save his only-remaining friend Jesse Pinkman. While kidnapped and forced to make drugs for a gang, White creates a homemade Gatling gun that works through a remote control. Getting the gang members in the right position, Bryan Cranston reveals one last trick, killing the kidnappers and saving Pinkman. The only problem, as many fans already guessed, White didn’t make it out as the episode ended with him dying.

Almost a decade has passed since Bryan Cranston ended the series in true Walter White fashion, Breaking Bad still receives glowing reviews. On IMDb, the show has a 9.5 out of 10. On Rotten Tomatoes, it sits steady with 96%. And not to mention the successful spin-off series Better Call Saul.

Aaron Paul’s Thoughts On Creator Vince Gilligan

As for actor Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman, he thought episode 9 of season 2 to be among his favorites. In the episode called Four Days Out, the pair take off into the New Mexico desert to make drugs only to find that the battery is dead and they are stranded. Filled with comedic moments and tense conversations, the episode is a nice collage of what makes the show so great.

Before the release of El Camino, which followed Pinkman after the events of the finale, Paul discussed Breaking Bad and Vince Gilligan. He declared, “I would follow Vince [Gilligan] anywhere. When he approached me on this, there was zero hesitation. I know I was a part of Breaking Bad, but I’m such a huge fan of that show. It’s good to be proud of your work, but it wasn’t because I was in it; it was just such a beautiful show on all cylinders.”