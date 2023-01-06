‘Breaking Bad’ Star Bryan Cranston Reprising Walter White Role for Super Bowl LVII Commercial

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston is bringing Walter White back from the grave to make an appearance during the Super Bowl LVII commercial lineup.

On January 4, Frito-Lay revealed that Cranston is returning to Albuquerque, NM as the iconic science-teacher-turned-meth-producer so he can hawk some PopCorners. And shortly after, the company revealed the first look at Walter resurgence on the product’s Instagram page.

In a picture, Walter White stands in the middle of the desert that served as so many of his foe’s killing grounds. His face holds a menacing look as he shows off a bag of PopCorners white cheddar chips.

Along with the image, the company left an ominous message — “Say. Our. Name.”

Bryan Cranston was chosen to represent the brand during the February 12 Super Bowl game after creating one of the most infamous good-but-bad-guys in history. During his tenure on the series, the actor scored four Emmy Awards for his portrayal and earned another two nominations. The show aired five seasons on AMC from 2008 until 2013.

Fans are currently on a Walter White kick after he appeared in two episodes of the final season of Better Call Saul, a breaking-bad prequel that concluded last year. He also showed up in creator Vince Gillian’s 2019 El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Bryan Cranston’s Super Bowl Ad Spot Cost More than $7 Million

Starring in a Super Bowl ad is a great honor these days considering the price a company must pay to book a slot. According to Fox Sports executive VP of ad sales Mark Evans, airing one 30-second ad costs more than $7 million. As of September, Fox had filled 95 percent of its ad inventory.

While there is no telling which NFL teams will head to the championship game this winter, all of the details surrounding the matchup’s entertainment and location have been confirmed.

Super Bowl LVII will take place inside Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. And Rihanna will be the Apple Music Halftime star. The performance will mark the nine-time Grammy winner’s first concert in four years.

There will also be a three-day Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest taking place inside the stadium starting on Thursday, February 9. The festival’s three main headliners include Dave Matthews Band, Kane Brown, and Imagine Dragons.

“For artists, this show represents a massive new stage to share their music with fans after Thursday Night Football — the biggest game of the week, airing live on Prime Video,” Kirdis Postelle, the global head of artist marketing of Amazon Music, said in a statement.